Black or Hispanic: Trump’s racial bigotry big enough for all

Donald Trump’s complicity with neo-Nazi groups and racists wasn’t the only reason hundreds of anti-Trump protesters rallied in 107 degree heat outside the Trumpalooza re-election rally in Phoenix this week. Activists and educators in the states bordering Mexico fear children there are in distress.

About 5.5 million children in the United States are undocumented immigrants themselves, or are U.S. citizens born here with at least one parent who is undocumented, immigration officials say. They are at risk of losing a family member to deportation, often the main breadwinner. With Trump’s stepped-up get-em-out campaign in overdrive, proponents of keeping families together expect the worst in the new school year: Absenteeism, increased anxiety, mood swings, depression, hungry children and kids falling behind academically. Since Trump took office, undocumented adults with no criminal record have been snatched up from schools as they pick up their children, at their workplaces and even in courtrooms.

Trump showed his aversion to many races early in the presidential campaign, but at the Phoenix rally, Hispanic immigrants were reminded they have reason to fear. Trump once named Mexican immigrants as criminals, killers and rapists intentionally sent to the U.S. by the Mexican government. He also defamed a federal judge of Mexican descent, who was by luck of the draw overseeing the Trump University fraud case, as having “tremendous hostility” toward him because the judge “happens to be Spanish.” He threw a Hispanic reporter out of a press conference, telling him to “go back to Univision.” He suggested fellow Republican Jeb Bush was lenient on immigration because Bush’s wife was born in Mexico, and then berated the former Florida governor’s ability to “speak Mexican” (an estimated 58.5 percent of Floridians speak Spanish.) He called two men arrested for beating a homeless Hispanic man “passionate.”

The off-teleprompter portion of the speech on Tuesday included a promise to “take care of” former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio by granting him a pardon. Arpaio was found guilty of contempt in June for profiling Hispanics and holding them in jail on suspicion of wrongdoing.

Trump also renewed his call for a U.S.-Mexico wall, despite polls this year that show a majority of border residents oppose it. One big change — he no longer brags Mexico will fund it. Instead, he threatens he will require Congress to pass a budget item to pay for the wall or he will shut down the federal government. The fallout from that drew an immediate agreement from most elected officials — there are no good Nazis, there is no good racism and there are no good government shutdowns.

Our personal favorite was when Trump told his audience that few if any people had showed up to protest the rally. Those no-shows must have been the marching protesters that rally-goers didn’t see outside the convention center as the Trump zealots lined up to be screened by the Secret Service, and the protesters rally-goers didn’t see as they left. And they didn’t see the scuffles that broke out briefly between the two groups or smell the tear gas that police fired off, either.

Barring no new legal pathways for citizenship, undocumented immigrants say they are keeping a low profile. Some school districts — Boston, Milwaukee, New York, Des Moines and 60 school districts in California — vow to shield students and families from immigration officials. All children living in America have the legal right to attend public schools, regardless of their immigration status, due to a 1982 Supreme Court decision.

Poet Maya Angelou said when someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time. We think we’ve seen enough of Trump to know he is grotesque inside and out.