Reporters notebook: Trump gets drunk on pardon power

Trump thumbs his nose at judicial system, again

Donald Trump’s actions to open Pandora’s pardon box for former Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff Joe Arpaio was another slap at the judiciary. And a cold, hard slap to the face of Hispanics. Turns out vocal Trump supporter Arpaio has appealed his July contempt ruling for racial profiling and holding Hispanics in jail on suspicion of being undocumented immigrants. Or as Trump remarked, “doing his job.”

“A pardon will have every appearance of being direct interference in the administration of justice,” wrote Bob Bauer, White House counsel for President Obama, in the hours leading up to yesterday’s pardon. “In his capacity as the Chief Executive, the President has already had exceptional difficulty grasping and respecting the independent and impartial operation of federal law enforcement. With this act, Mr. Trump dramatically escalates the assault on these limits.” Pardons cannot be reviewed by judges or overturned by Congress.

Congressman: I’m not an ordinary criminal.

Judge: You are if I say so.

“Now face to your right.” Newbie Montana Congressman Greg Gianforte, who pled guilty to misdemeanor assault of Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the night before his special election in May, lined up for a mugshot and fingerprints on Friday.

Gianforte’s lawyer unsuccessfully argued he didn’t fit the mold of ordinary ruffians and scalawags — he’s rich — and so the Republican congressman, 56, appeared at 7 a.m. at the county jail hoping to avoid the media. He didn’t. Gianforte has already paid his fines, completed 40 hours of community service with a custom wheelchair non-profit and sat through 20 hours of anger management classes, his lawyers said. But he still hasn’t made himself available to the Guardian for an interview, as he promised. Which means he’s a fast learner at this politician thing.

This beats the Pentagon’s $640 toilet seats

We don’t care for potty humor, and this isn’t funny, either. The Secret Service has blown through its entire annual budget guarding Trump and his far-flung family members — and it’s just August — on really dumb things like portable toilets at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. The agency spent $7,100 on toilets this month alone.

These aren’t your typical portable toilets. Imperial Restrooms of Holiday, Fla., rents top-of-the-line portable restroom trailers that feature Corian countertops, flat-screen televisions, climate control air systems and “stereo music suitable for the most elegant of events.” We’re still struggling with “elegant” and “toilet.”

“Leave it to Donald Trump to find a way to spend thousands of taxpayer dollars on a port-a-potty,” said Brad Bainum, spokesman for a political action committee that monitors Republican Party goings-on. “This man is literally flushing our money down the toilet.”

Off to Kentucky for chicken and green beans

Did Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his gold-digger wife make a taxpayer-funded trip to Fort Knox just to see the eclipse totality? And was that Senate Speaker Mitch McConnell of Kentucky along for a joy ride? That’s what watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington implies as it seeks more information on the trip.

McConnell’s official Facebook page posted a photo of Mnuchin and McConnell with eclipse glasses and the note “in front of the main door to the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox before we viewed the #solareclipse from the rooftop today.” The only other thing on the calendar for the two big wheels — a Cabinet member and the Senate Speaker — was a local chamber of commerce luncheon that changed its meeting date to accommodate the officials. The reimbursable rate for the government aircraft used is $10,000 an hour. Mnuchin is already paying for wife Louise Linton’s flight after she posted a viral photograph of herself in designer clothing and boasted about being rich.

Zinke cruises through public comments on monuments

For Lease: Former national monument areas now for lease to highest bidder, or friends of Trump, or people who donated to Trump’s election campaign. Fence in ancestral Pueblo artifacts and rock art! Log timber and run snowmobiles in a winter wonderland! Build a lodge, run cattle or drill for oil near ancient waterfalls and arches!

To no one’s surprise, California resident and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has recommended the White House make available parts of three national monuments and consider a change of management rules of 23 others. On the block are Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah, and Cascade-Siskiyou in Oregon. All three were designated national monument areas by Presidents Clinton and Obama.

Nearly 3 million people submitted letters of protest in a shortened “review” period, while Zinke, a former Navy Seal, went on a Mediterranean cruise. But the comments that counted were like this one. “Quite frankly, previous administrations got a little too greedy,” said Ethan Lane with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. Do we have to say these people run cattle on public land for shockingly low fees?

The Washington Post noted that the review targeted national monument areas of 100,000 acres or more. But Zinke made an exception and added Katahdin Woods and Waters in Maine. Republican Gov. Paul LePage is a Trump ally and wants to delist the scenic area.