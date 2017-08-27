Arpaio cultivated ‘worst pattern of racial profiling in U.S. law enforcement history’

“Just doing his job.”

That’s how Donald Trump described what Joe Arpaio was doing when the former Maricopa County, Ariz., sheriff was found guilty of criminal contempt for racially profiling and abusing Latinos that had the misfortune to be in his jurisdiction.

Trump and Arpaio found common ground in their views on strict immigration policies (zero being a good number), hatred of the media and the racist birther theory to disprove President Barak Obama’s citizenship. Arpaio went so far as to send a deputy to Hawaii to look for evidence that Obama’s birth certificate was phony, calling it a “a computer-generated forgery.”

Arpaio spoke for Trump at the Republican National Convention. Trump briefly considered the now 85-year-old Arpaio (the two share a birth date) as his Secretary of Homeland Security, the Washington Post reported in November. He faced long odds of Senate approval because of the contempt conviction.

It’s helpful to understand just what Arpaio was doing as the top racist cop of Maricopa County, which he treated as his personal fiefdom. The U.S. Justice Department’s case against Arpaio was years in the making, and first announced in 2011. That’s when U.S. Attorney Thomas Perez called Arpaio’s official conduct the worst pattern of racial profiling by a law-enforcement agency in United States history. Perez said Arpaio and his commanders created a “culture” of abusing the civil rights of Latinos. The investigation concluded:

Latino drivers were four to nine times more likely to be targets of traffic stops than non-Latinos in similar situations.

A fifth of all immigration-sweep traffic stops violated Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizures.

Arpaio’s anti-immigrant squad responded repeatedly with enforcement patrols to complaints about people with “dark skin” or Spanish speakers. (The U.S. Census reports about 20 percent of the county speaks Spanish at home.)

Jail guards punished Spanish-speaking inmates for failing to understand their commands in English, sometimes putting them in solitary confinement for that reason.

Jail guards refused to accept grievance forms and “tank orders” which allow inmates to request basic instructions written in Spanish.

Guards pressured Latino inmates to sign voluntary deportation forms.

The sheriff’s office retaliated against critics of his policies with detentions and arrests without cause.

The DOJ cited a “widespread pattern or practice of law enforcement and jail activities that discriminated against Latinos. The typical characteristic of the sheriff’s Human Smuggling Unit is one of prejudicial harassment rather than the effective enforcement of immigration law.”

Perez said hundreds of people were interviewed for the investigation. In one case, a legal U.S. resident who failed to use his turn signal was arrested and jailed for 13 days on a bogus charge that was dismissed in court. In another, deputies entered the home of a legal resident as part of a raid on a suspected drug drop next door. They then searched the home without consent or warrant and handcuffed the resident and his son.

Six-term sheriff Arpaio failed his re-election bid in 2016. He was due back in federal court on Oct. 5 and could have received a sentence of six months in a federal lockup. His lawyer planned to appeal. That’s moot now that Trump has stepped in to grant a pardon, interfering with the judicial branch of government and edging ever closer to a constitutional crisis.