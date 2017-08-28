Trumplandia: Aug. 21 — 28, 2017

Flaming ball of celestial gas edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 34 percent — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 42 percent — same as last week

Eclipsed

The week of our Trump – Aug 21, 2017 — This week our big, orange luminary was finally eclipsed by a natural phenomenon that was bigger and more important than him, and that actually made America Great Again, even if it was only for a few minutes.

Dubbed “the Great American Eclipse of 2017,” the total solar eclipse was visible within a band across the entire contiguous United States passing from the Pacific to the Atlantic coasts. In fact, it was actually visible to all parts of North America, not just those in “‘Merica.” The eclipse was also viewable in parts of South America, Africa and Europe. The last time a solar eclipse was visible from sea to shining sea was February 1979.

During the celestial event, Trump, First Lady Melania and son Barron, had recently returned to the White House and popped out on the balcony for a peek. Of course Dumb Donald was the only one who challenged science and appeared to stare directly into the sun without the protection of his special spectacles.

It appeared his handlers or family members joined the voices in his head and told the Chief-of-State to desist or risk permanent damage to his retinas.

Because he thinks the whole world revolves around him, President Trump couldn’t miss an opportunity to somehow make it all about him. Armed with a meme from supporter /comedian @JerryTavone, the self-centered, narcissist turned the whole breath-taking event into a political jab.

Orange-wan-Kenobi was soon re-tweeting a four paneled pictured that appeared to show him passing in front of former President Barack Obama with the headline, “The Best Eclipse Ever!”

Trump was soon reminded that the picture would suggest that Obama was the sun and he the moon, which blotted out light only for a few precious minutes. We’re not sure #45 was bright enough to grasp the concept.

The next total eclipse visible in the United States is set for 2024 — let’s hope the current occupant of the White House has left our orbit long before that time.

Bully for you!

Just a day after saving the president’s eyes from the solar eclipse, FLOTUS Melania swung back into action by teaming up with a famous First Daughter to denounce cyber-bullying.

On Aug. 22, Mrs. Trump thanked former First Kid Chelsea Clinton for her support against an internet criticism of current First Kid Barron Trump.

Controversy was afoot after a story was published on conservative website — the Daily Caller — criticizing the 11-year-old’s attire. Titled “It’s High Time Barron Trump starts Dressing Like He’s in the White House,” the author questioned why the middle schooler was recently photographed wearing a casual red t-shirt, khaki shorts and a pair of loafers while en route to Daddy’s resort in New Jersey. The pointed observation evidently bothered Clinton, who herself faced criticism during her days in the White House, pre-internet.

Chelsea defended the youngest Trump, stating, “It’s high time the media & everyone leave Barron Trump alone & let him have the private childhood he deserves.”

The empathetic comment did not go unnoticed by current FLOTUS and Mom, Melania Trump, who praised Clinton, who has come to Barron’s defense in the past.

Mrs. Trump, a self-described opponent of cyber-bullying, said she would fight these types of attacks on youngsters during her time in government. Her possible role as the cyber-bullying police has come under fire given her husband’s ongoing use of social media to target critics and set public policy.

Maybe she’ll wrest the cellphone from her husband the next time he goes on a Twitter rant against Congress or a foreign nation . . . but don’t hold your breath.

No more faith, hope or charity in Trump

While most of you were squinting at the sky or buying bottled water in preparation of Hurricane Harvey, we here at The Shinbone Star were keeping a running total of all of the charities and people who have turned their collective backs on The Donald following his racist rants that equated murder by domestic terrorists to those protesting against them.

As the week began, more than 20 groups had changed the venues of their respective fund-raisers and galas from the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, mostly due to his recent comments tied to the deadly racial clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

Since his presser on the KKK- and Nazi-driven clashes during protests near University of Virginia, a score of charities have cut ties with Trump and his Palm Beach, Fla. resort including: the Cleveland Clinic, the American Red Cross and Susan G. Komen, all of which said they would find other venues rather than munch on Trump’s beautiful pieces of cake.

This week, the Palm Beach Zoo, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and the Kravis Center joined the list, as well as local animal welfare group — the Big Dog Ranch Rescue — which is co-chaired by The Donald’s own daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

Four rabbinical coalitions also agreed to not hold their annual presidential conference call with the Trumpster before the high holidays next month. The traditional call was held each year to celebrate the upcoming Jewish holidays of Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah.

Citing a lack of moral leadership and empathy by our Orange Julius Caesar, the Central Conference of American Rabbis, the Rabbinical Assembly, the Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism denounced Trump’s “on many sides” comment, which placed the actions of counter protestors on the same plane as those by white nationals, alt-righters, neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan.

Even Rabbi Emeritus Haskel Lookstein, the rabbi who oversaw Ivanka Trump’s conversion to Orthodox Judaism, bailed on Trump. In a letter to New York Magazine, Lookstein said he was “deeply troubled” by Trump drawing a moral equivalency between a murder by a hate group member and antagonist language by counter protestors.

But score one for Trump, because at least the Rev. Jerry Falwell still has his back.

Many sides, many sides

President Trump showed his versatility this week by giving three speeches on three nights while masquerading as three completely different presidents.

In one Trump saturated week, The Donald showed us what a “tri-polar disorder” looks like on prime-time:

ACT ONE) On Monday, Trump kicked off the week with the appearance of “As Presidential as It’s Going to Get –Donnie” during an address at Fort Myers in Arlington, Va. Addressing U.S. troops, Donnie spoke about a new direction in the 16-year war in Afghanistan in almost measured tones before allowing the under- prepared guy that millions of Americans actually voted for to resurface with non-specifics and more rah-rah.

Praising the American family, Trump began his address by first calling for love in America. He offered no praise for bigotry or hate, then somehow pivoted to a near admission that perhaps it wasn’t always okay to shoot from the hip.

Trump said he initially expected to remove our troops from war-torn Afghanistan, but actually listened to his advisers and changed his mind. He then went on to outline a brief look at how the United States would “have an enduring and honorable outcome” there by giving troops the tools to finally win.

This iteration of Trump said pursuing “nation-building” was not acceptable, but neither was a hasty exit from the region.

In the end, he used a mix of spotty revelations about the Iraq war, the growth of terrorism and our relations with nuclear Pakistan and India, all without using his catch phrase — “Islamic Terrorism.” He said leaving Afghanistan too soon would allow terrorists or “losers” as it would to appear, to take over the region, and said we could rely on his sharp problem-solving skills to eliminate the “big and intricate problems” of the region.

ACT TWO) The next night we were on more familiar ground and were treated to the “Unhinged, Authoritarian, Racially Divisive Donnie” during a campaign rally in Phoenix, Ariz. During the rally, Trump assured his adoring public he had done everything he could to show how much he hated bigots, but his enemies in the media were dead set on painting him as the best friend of all racists, which left the president feeling perplexed.

After all, Trump said, he’d used all of the right words since using the wrong ones two weeks ago, so it had to be the media that had crafted his flaming, racist persona, so the media was responsible for the widespread condemnation he’d suffered following his initial Charlottesville comments.

Trump said the media had misrepresented what he meant by blaming both racists and protestors. He openly mocked his portrayal as an enabler of hate groups.

“I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK,” said Trump, stopping to reflect on how he’d been wronged after every version of his remarks.

Following a rambling recount of all three of his statements about the violence in Virginia, Trump launched into a loose listing of terms, seemingly pieced together on the fly to explain away his initial indifference about the events that had earned him high marks from hate groups.

Spoken in a fragmented style, replete with the names of hate groups and a smattering of bad grammar, the president spoke over tumult of supporters chanting venom against the news organizations their hero had just impugned.

“So they (the media) were having a hard time with that one, because I said everything,” Trump said. “I hit them with neo-Nazi. I hit them with everything. I got the white supremacists, the neo-Nazi, I got them all in there. Let’s say KKK, we have KKK? I got them all. So they’re having a hard time,” he rambled forward. “So what are they saying? It should have been sooner. He’s a racist.”

Returning to his totalitarian core, Trump defiantly recounted not being able to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and pointed to Arizona’s own two senators, Sen. John McCain and Sen. Jeff Flake, as part of the reason why health care was not changed. Trump then went on to personally name Flake, a recent detractor, as “weak on the border” and a political unknown.

A change in tone from earlier speeches that hailed the Great Wall of Trump as something that would be funded by Mexico, the president said his wall would be built and paid for, even if he had to shut down the government to accomplish it.

Trump used the rally to set the groundwork for his pardon of former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted of a misdemeanor contempt of court charge for defying a judicial order in a racial-profiling case.

Sheriff Joe had been charged with illegally targeting and terrorizing Latino families in Arizona. Trump then “predicted” that Arpaio, who was to face a judge in October for sentencing, was “going to be just fine.”

ACT THREE) The next day Trump addressed the American Legion conference in Reno, Nevada and struck a much different, more scripted tone when he praised veterans for their service. Calling for healing, Trump did not reference Virginia, the death of Heather Heyer, or who was to blame. Instead, he stated: “Americans aren’t defined by the color of their skin, the size of their paycheck of their political party.”

The starkly different versions of the president defined the schizophrenic nature of Trump’s message and highlighted another chaotic week for the 7-month old administration.

However, true to his prediction, Trump pardoned Arpaio late on Aug. 25, touching off protests by civil rights organizations from the NAACP to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which see the pardon as an endorsement for . . . wait for it — racism.

The Donald is so misunderstood!

Straight up dope!

Earlier this year, we tried to guess why hard-core Trump supporters continued to follow their candidate.

We came away with drug use, and given the president’s announcement about an opioid epidemic, we thought we’d struck gold.

That was until this week.

We urged you to take the red pill or the blue pill, a la “The Matrix,” but we didn’t see this coming.

German police on Aug. 22 seized 5,000 Trump-shaped ecstasy pills from a car in Lower Saxony.

The approximate value of the drug haul was am unimpressive $11,000 Euros or about $12,900. Thanks Brexit!

A 51-year-old man and his teen-age son were arrested and set to appear in court for possession of the Trumpies.

Don’t let the doorknob hit ya . . .

Because it ain’t so hard to say goodbye to yesterday in the Trump White House, we wanted to give a shout-out to all those who were sent packing this week.

On Aug. 24, White House Director of Rapid Response Andrew Hemming said goodbye to his job as part of the shrinking Trump communications team. Hemming’s role reportedly involved rounding up positive news articles from conservative media organizations and distributing them to the Fake Media. Given publications like ours and more mainstream media’s crucifixion of Trump, I guess Hemming’s contributions were not well received.

Finally, late on Aug .25 as Hurricane Harvey goose-stepped toward Texas, Sebastian Gorka followed his compadre Stephen Bannon, out the door to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Gorka, a British born deputy assistant to the president and self-proclaimed national security and counterterrorism expert, expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the administration and its change in stance on the fight against terrorism. He mentioned the big tipping point came in Trump’s Aug. 21 speech regarding the plans for continuing the war in Afghanistan without mentioning the term “radical Islam,” in connection with the new offensive in former home of the Taliban.

Gorka said he could best help the Trump agenda outside of the White House and was last seen polishing his Nazi sympathizer medals while weighing a reunion with Bannon at Breitbart News.