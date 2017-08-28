When it rains, it pours

Dear Donald,

You and Melania are probably packing to fly to Texas now, but I wanted to send this assessment of your administration that you (didn’t) ask for. You’re going have to put on your presidential panties and address some of this ASAP.

We know Houston voted for Hillary. We know a lot of those wretched people wading through waist-deep water to escape flooded homes are African-American or “Spanish,” as you call them, and you could care less about their safety and support. But now you’re going to have to send federal aid money into Texas — and Louisiana too — for flood recovery. Fortunately, Ted Cruz will be on your side for a change. But don’t get too chummy because nobody likes him — remember he wouldn’t endorse you at the Republican convention. And you’d better cut back on promoting that wall stuff: After the flooding stops Texas is going to need all the undocumented alien labor it can get to rebuild.

Speaking of minorities, the spin-off from your Charlottesville remarks continues to haunt the country. It was a flat out bad idea to defend white supremacists and neo-Nazis, no matter what Steve Bannon told you. And then you go and pardon former Maricopa County, Arizona, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, which your own Justice Department prosecuted for blatant, institutionalized abuse of Hispanics. Donnie, you’re a victim of your own bad timing, to say the least.

Word has it you’re ticked off at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who all but threw you under the bus on “Fox News Sunday” when he didn’t defend your racist remarks. You can fire him, but you don’t have a replacement smart enough to do well at the job, but dumb enough to take it. If you promote U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, you’ll just have to fill that job. On second thought, she did criticize the Russian ambassador and that must have upset Vladimir. And we hear she might challenge you for president. Oh, watch out for that Mike Pence, too. You don’t know what he’s going to do with that re-election committee.

I’m afraid there’s not much you can do about special prosecutor Robert Mueller. He just learned about your dealings with the Russian real estate developer to build a huge hotel in Moscow — while you were campaigning for office. Since Ivanka and Jared went to Moscow with the developer, you might be able to pawn this off on them — you’ve always got Donald Jr. Wait, he’s under investigation, too. How about Tiffany? You never liked her anyway.

As if you don’t have enough to deal with, Congress will be back soon and that Speaker of the House Paul Ryan guy has gotten awfully cocky. He as much as said you were wrong pardoning Arpaio, who was the biggest backer of your brilliant birther theory. If you and Pence get impeached, you know Ryan moves up to the Oval Office.

So take care in Texas, don’t get those expensive shoes wet. I hear Dolce & Gabbana made a raincoat for Melania. She’s really good for your image, Donald. Almost nobody posts that picture of her making out with another woman anymore.

Take care,

N. D. Bleachers