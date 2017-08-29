Texas awaits presidential visit, but will have to settle for Trump

As if Texans haven’t suffered enough from Hurricane Harvey, another big blow just landed. Donald Trump has arrived, intent on saving the day.

Just what the state needs, when every agency is stretched thin or water-bound — having to protect his bubble butt.

The president was previously scheduled to visit Springfield, Mo., on Wednesday to talk about tax reform, but said he was planning to return to Texas — and possibly Louisiana — over the weekend.

Houston can breathe a heavy sigh of relief.

Obviously, this will be a gigantic photo-op for your scrapbook: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and The Donald in one boat, handing out buckets. Don’t get no better than this, folks.

We’re remembering how candidate Don went to Louisiana in 2016 to hand out Play-Doh. Powerful. That’s even though the governor asked him not to come, and opponent Hillary Clinton agreed not to come, Don turned it into a disastrous photo-op and a leadership preview.

How The Donald can tear himself away from his incisive tweets is amazing.

During the storm, he tweeted kudos for a book by a (yet another) disgusting, crooked sheriff, mentioned “The Wall,” NAFTA, winning Missouri last year, taunted Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, and kudoed “the spirit of the people” of Texas.

Nothing about how he screwed Texans, especially, by revoking Obama’s executive order 13690 from last summer that would establish a federal flood risk management standard and process.

And, he cut FEMA’s budget by 15 percent, cut the U.S. Coast Guard budget by 15 percent and cut the budget of weather experts at NOAA by 22 percent. This includes:

FEMA cuts of $667 million in grants that help state and local governments prepare for natural disasters, as well as counter-terrorism assistance. The budget item would also require 25 percent in matching funds from localities and states.

A $62 million cut from the National Weather Service, or about 6 percent of its 2017 budget. The proposed cuts include $5 million the agency planned to spend updating its weather models and another $5 million on experimental forecasts to allow it to predict changing weather 30 days in the future, instead of the current 16 days.

A $190 million cut for the National Flood Insurance Program, money intended to update maps showing in detail areas of the United States that are flood prone. This can affect flood insurance premiums and real estate development in coastal areas.

Great job, Goldilocks. What a leader. So far-sighted it’s beyond stupid. Bet The Donald’s true Texas Reds are so happy.

Ironically, Texas Republican Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn both voted against disaster funding for New York and New Jersey in the wake of 2012’s Superstorm Sandy, but are now crying for federal dollars. What a$$e$$.

Donald has a chance to shine, IF he can rise to a level of discipline that often eludes him. He needs to score several days of news cycles favorable enough to push back from attacks on his own Republican Congress, and those disgusting Charlottesville, Va., remarks.

“Hurricane is good luck for Obama again — he will will buy the election by handing out billions of dollars,” citizen Trump tweeted in October 2012. Instead, Trump is taking billions of dollars from the agencies that respond to weather disasters in hopes he will reap rewards for his stinginess.

“This is right up President Trump’s alley,” said White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert at a press briefing. “Not only has he shown leadership here, but his entire focus has been on making America great again.”

How America has been made “great again” by Donald’s “leadership” is a mystery. Apparently, no one asked Bossert that question.

Now that he’s on the ground in Texas, will he “be presidential?” Don’t bet the farm.