Trump’s ‘new normal’ looks a lot like ‘old fascism’

We frankly don’t think Donald Trump is smart enough to mastermind an authoritarian state, but his administration moves steadily toward creating, in effect, a fascist regime. The scariest part is some other billionaire with a lot more savvy is pulling the strings.

The fascist playbook tells us what to look for. It’s frighteningly familiar to leaders of European nations and especially Germany, the birthplace of the Nazi Party. The Charlottesville, Va., white supremacy rally and murder drew harsh and immediate reaction from world leaders who have seen this movie before. Not all fascists are racists, but common threads such as exclusion and nationalism link modern-day neo-Nazis to right wing conservatives who continue to support a reality television personality in defiance of actual reality.

“When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in a flag and carrying a cross,” wrote Nobel Prize winning novelist Sinclair Lewis.

Nationalism

Every Trump appearance has an overabundance of American flags. “Make America Great Again” tops every policy decision. Trump declared the day of his inauguration a “National Day of Patriotic Devotion.” But to Trump, “America First” first means building a wall on Mexico’s border, deporting undocumented aliens and other immigrants, excluding Muslims on religious grounds, withdrawing from the Paris climate accord and rewriting NAFTA.

“One version of patriotism suggests ‘love it or leave it.’ The other version means ‘love it and fix it,’ observed Peter Dreier, a professor at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Item: Televangelist Jim Bakker, convicted of fraud but now enjoying his own personal “second coming,” predicted Christians would begin a second civil war if Trump is indicted for gross constitutional violations.

Item: Former Trump adviser Roger Stone predicted attempts to impeach Trump would create “a spasm of violence in this country like you’ve never seen,” especially because both sides are “heavily armed.”

Disdain for intellectuals and the arts

Trump is proudly ignorant and bases decisions on his instinct, “which is never wrong.” He has perpetrated a campaign against scientists and universities that is reminiscent — although not as extreme — of former Cambodian leader Pol Pot’s “killing fields” and his crackdown on doctors, lawyers, scientists and teachers in the mid-70s. Trump has called climate change a “hoax” and then claimed it’s possible to mine coal, clean it, and make “clean coal.”

Agency heads and Cabinet members routinely deny climate change is manmade. These include Sonny Perdue of Agriculture, who reasons that “snowstorms, hurricanes and tornadoes have been around since the beginning of time.”

“There is a sense of the new administration that it feels that scientists who work for the government are not allies in presenting its political agenda,” said Michael Biesen of the University of California at Berkeley.

Item: Trump nominated Sam Clovis to be chief scientist for the Agriculture Department. Clovis is neither a scientist nor a farmer.

Item: Government climate scientists released a draft study this month to the media in fears the Trump Administration would change or suppress it.

Item: Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency, Interior Department and National Institutes of Health (among others) are prohibited from making statements to the public.

Human rights violations

Last week Trump pardoned former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had ignored a direct judge’s order to stop abusing the civil rights of Hispanics in his jurisdiction. This was widely seen as Trump’s tolerance for individuals or groups that trample the civil rights of minority groups. And it undermined the legitimate basis for presidential pardons.

“Mr. Arpaio was found guilty of criminal contempt for continuing to illegally profile Latinos living in Arizona,” said former presidential candidate Sen. John McCain. “The president has the authority to make this pardon, but . . . this undermines his claim for the respect of rule of law.”

Item: Trump announced a ban on transgender people serving in the military, blind-siding Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Republican congressional leaders.

Item: The Department of Justice is under orders to resolve cases involving civil rights violations without consent decrees. For years consent decrees have been used to maintain court oversight until violations are resolved.

Item: Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced DOJ’s intention to eliminate affirmative action in university admissions, calling it “intentional race-based discrimination.”

Item: Trump will cancel an Obama-era rule that would require businesses to collect data on how much they pay workers of different genders, races and ethnic groups.

Item: Trump cancels sexual orientation question on 2020 census.

Supremacy of the military

Trump proposes big increases to military spending and the Border Patrol, at the expense of environmental safeguards, medical research and Medicaid. As a candidate he promised he would be the “law and order” president.

The increase was designed to “send a message to our allies and our potential adversaries that this is a strong-power administration,” said Budget Director Mick Mulvaney

Item: Trump overturned an Obama-era prohibition on selling U.S. military equipment to police forces, put in place after citizens complained community police forces used tanks and high-powered weaponry to respond to civil disruptions.

Item: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to eliminate at least 30 more special envoy positions at the agency, part of massive budget cuts there. The State Department is the counter-balance to the military, used to safeguard peace.

Suppression of mass media

Trump declared mainstream media “the enemy of the people” and threatened to eliminate constitutional protections for media coverage. Although he professes great love for the First Amendment, he claimed he would make it easier for public officials like himself to sue media outlets for “fake news.”

“It’s really quite amazing when you think that freedom of the press, not only as sort of a cornerstone of the U.S. Constitution but very much something that the United States defended over the years is now itself under attack from the president,” said United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein.

Item: Trump launched a “real news” video series on his Facebook page designed to counter mainstream news unfavorable to him. It features daughter-in-law Lara Trump, son Eric’s better half.

Item: The Justice Department warned members of the media that Trump is reviewing the agency’s subpoena policy on classified information leaked to the media. Sessions called news acquired from whistleblowers an act that “places lives at risk.”

Lawrence Britt, who studied the fascist regimes of Hitler’s Germany, Italy’s Mussolini and Franco’s Spain, found other defining characteristic as well. They include:

rampant sexism

identification of “enemies” or scapegoats

an obsession with national security

the marriage of religion and government

corporate power structures

suppression of labor power

an obsession with crime and punishment

“fraudulent” elections

rampant cronyism and corruption

Looks like Trump finally got an “A” in something.