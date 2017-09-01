THIS IS WHAT PHILANTHROPY LOOKS LIKE

Kevin Hart Miley Cyrus Ellen Degeneres JJ Watt Jamie Foxx Beyonce Verizon Mattress Mac (Google him) Walmart (yep) Drake (a Canadian)

The worst rain storm ever has gotten a lot of attention in the past week. The probable loss of 40,000 homes in the Houston metro area, many of them uninsured, has brought financial donations and spurred fundraisers all over. You can shake your groove thing in New York or dine to donate in Portland, Oregon, or New Orleans.

The companies that have donated are too many to name. Athletes and celebrities of every stripe are opening their wallets. Houston NFL star JJ Watt alone has raised more than $10 million from his famous friends and acquaintances.

President Trump has pledged to donate $1 million of his “personal money.” Given his history of donating other people’s money, I’ll believe it when he backs up an actual truck full of cash and drops it off in Houston.