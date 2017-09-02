Dear Texas: Praying Won’t Do You No Good

I watched in disbelief on Aug. 31 as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on CNN that he is declaring Sunday, Sept. 3 as a “Day of Prayer in Texas.” He then introduced Vice President Mike Pence, who predictably gave a resounding “amen.” On Sept. 1, President Trump proclaimed Sept. 3 as “National Day of Prayer for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and for our National Response and Recovery Efforts.”

As a lifelong atheist who lived and worked in Houston for 9 years, I am livid. Whatever happened to the separation of church and state? What business do three elected officials have announcing a day of prayer? And what on earth is this supposed to accomplish when there is so much urgent work to be done?

Hurricane Harvey dumped 52 inches of rain in parts of Texas and broke the U.S. record for rainfall from a single storm. If a Supreme Being actually exists and actually answers prayers, why did 46 people just die, including four innocent children whose van was swept away in floodwaters? If a Supreme Being actually exists and is all-knowing and all-powerful, why does it need you to pray to it to help project manage its to-do list?

Perhaps prayer will make you feel all warm and fuzzy, as if you are making some kind of contribution. I say balderdash.

What the people of Texas and the United States need right now is not prayer. They need action. They need concrete steps to help Texans get back on their feet. They need concrete steps to fight global climate change. They need concrete steps to fight Donald J. Trump, who has taken this country backwards both when it comes to dealing with catastrophic natural disasters and global climate change. Trump can wave the Texas flag all he wants, but he is clearly no friend of the Lone Star State. He has called for massive funding cuts to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the National Weather Service, and the Coast Guard. He also pulled the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord.

Some might say, “Why not pray? What’s the harm in praying?” It’s harmful when it is prioritized over real action. Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos made a mind-boggling statement on Aug. 29. When Christine St-Pierre, Quebec’s Minister of International Relations, called up Pablos to offer blankets, beds, pillows, hygienic products, and electricians to restore power, you know what Pablos said? We don’t need it. Just send prayers.

Some religious people are fond of saying atheists have no morals. If you ask me, Secretary of State Pablos just did something amoral. If the Texas Secretary of State’s office can’t handle the logistics of receiving a shipment of blankets and pillows, surely it could have asked Canada to make a financial donation to one of many charities.

You want healing and hope? Let’s make tomorrow, Sunday, Sept. 3, a Day of ACTION. There are only so many hours in a day. In the time that it takes you to pray, you could actually call a friend or relative and see if they need help, make a donation, volunteer your time, or do some work as an activist.

This friendly former Texas resident — who just happens to be an atheist — would like to offer the following tips on how to be “good without God.”

DONATE

Donate to the Hurricane Harvey Community Relief Fund.

Donate to the American Red Cross.

Donate to the Houston Food Bank.

Donate to the DonorsChoose.org recovery fund to help teachers rebuild and restock their classrooms with materials like books, furniture, classroom supplies, technology, and therapy resources.

An estimated 575,000 undocumented immigrant families live in Houston and its surrounding suburbs. Some of those people have lost it all. Donate to the Houston Undocumented Communities Flood Relief Fund.

Donate to the Texas Diaper Bank.

Help four-legged flood victims at the SPCA of Texas.

VOLUNTEER

Give blood. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for blood donations. Learn more. Not in Texas? Even organizations such as Bloodworks Northwest, headquartered in Seattle, are sending emergency shipments of blood components to the Gulf Coast Blood Center in Houston. Find a local blood drive.

If you’re in the Lone Star State, join Texas Search and Rescue. The organization’s website says it’s always looking for new members throughout the state.

Join the Climate Reality Project. It has trained more than 12,000 climate activists in 137 countries to fight global climate change.

BE AN ACTIVIST

Visit 5Calls.org, download the app, and start calling your Senators and Congress people on a regular basis. Recent action items include “Defend Flood Insurance and Regulations,” “Prioritize Hurricane Relief Over Wall Funding,” and “Invest in Science to Protect Our Future.”

Use ResistBot. Are you having difficulty reaching your elected officials on the phone? Some programmers have invented ResistBot, an insanely easy way to use text messaging to fax your elected officials. Simply create a new contact in your smartphone called ResistBot and fill in the contact number 50409. Click “Send Message” and put “Resist” in the subject line. The bot will ask your name and zip code, identify your congresspeople, ask you for a couple of pithy sentences, format your letters, and then fax them to your senators and congresspeople. Voila! Your opinions will be tallied. Speak up on prioritizing hurricane relief over wall funding, or whatever issue stabs your gut the most.

Buy Al Gore’s new book, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power. Yep, Al Gore is a religious guy, but his book is an action handbook to help you understand the science of climate change and actually take steps to solve it. As mentioned above, you can learn more about the Climate Reality Project, which has trained more than 12,000 climate activists in 137 countries to fight global climate change.

What concrete steps have you taken to help Texans recover from Hurricane Harvey? Share your ideas in the comments section below.