The NRA’s unholy alliance with the Trump administration

This is a cause Americans can take up arms against.

Like a malignant cancer, cronyism by the Donald Trump Administration has spread through most agencies of the federal government. If only there was a clandestine group of federal employees to document these grievances to our national integrity and post them to the public, say, on a Facebook page. The Alt National Park Service has been doing just that since Jan. 20, when the agency was forbidden to release documents and photos following that inauguration crowd size brouhaha.

It’s thanks to Alt National Parks that we learn that Susan LaPierre, co-chair of the National Women’s Leadership Forum and wife of NRA executive Wayne LaPierre, was named in late August to the board of the National Park Foundation. This was announced neither by the White House nor the Interior Department.

The NRA spent a record $50.2 million in 2016 on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and those of six Republican senators. It heavily lobbied for Ryan Zinke’s appointment to lead Interior. And now Zinke has repaid the guns a-blazing group by naming LaPierre, and ordering a review on hunting in the national parks. We know little about LaPierre, sometimes referred to as “Wayne’s trophy wife,” other than the fact she shills NRA membership lists to clients that do everything from selling toasters ($200 million a year) to income tax preparation. And we don’t much care to know more.

It’s another indignity to the zealous environmentalists that work in the National Park Service. Alt National Parks has turned into a group of 1.8 million souls, including current NPS employees, vendors, EPA and USDA employees, state agency employees and supporters. During our last visit to Yellowstone National Park, an Alt National Parks employee, on the job, said watching the Trump Administration is like watching a slow-motion train wreck. “Our hands are tied,” she said. “We try to work within the system to save what we can. Even if it’s little things like keeping plastic water bottles out of the park.” Yes, Trump revoked that rule, too.

Trump has been in office for about 210 days. The Alt National Parks has catalogued about 35 dates and events, 70 percent of his presidency total days, in which Trump, Zinke or other minions have acted or announced actions that harm the environment, and in turn, the National Park System. It’s a nightmare reel down Memory Lane during a stormy night, and the clock is about to strike 12. It includes:

Jan 24: Trump issues memo to hasten Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines.

Feb 16: Trump revokes “Stream Protection Rule.” It prevented mining companies from dumping waste in streams.

March 2: Zinke rescinds regulation banning lead ammunition on federal lands and waters.

March 9: EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says cause of climate change “unclear.”

March 29: Zinke revokes freeze on new coal leases on public lands.

April 3: Trump overturns a ban on shooting bears and wolves in their dens in Alaska.

April 19: Interior drops information on climate change on its website. ( * Cites “not enough space.”)

Cites “not enough space.”) April 28: EPA drops information on climate change on its website.

May 5: EPA dismisses Board of Scientific Counselors.

June 1: United States pulls out of Paris climate change accord.

June 8: Zinke orders study to eliminate endangered sage grouse on federal land tagged for energy production.

July 6: Trump issues permit to Dominion Energy to build 17 transmission towers near Colonial National Historical Park, the site of the first English colony.

22: Trump suspends study on health risks to people who live near mountaintop removal coal mine sites in the Appalachian Mountains.

And Aug. 28: Zinke welcomes LaPierre to the National Park Foundation board of directors.

In its role as watchful eye and ears, the Alt National Park is now reporting on Interior’s proposal to allow copper and gold mining in Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Park. Folks who aren’t familiar with the area need to know it’s near the base of Mount St. Helens, an active volcano that erupted last in 1980. It was the deadliest and most destructive volcanic event in U.S. history, killing 57 and destroying highways up to 185 miles away. Did we say the volcano below is still active? “There are few places that could be a worse choice for a mine,” observed Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell.

The Alt National Parks is also watching the application process for a company that wants to build one of the largest open pit mines near Bristol Bay, a prolific fisheries and wildlife area in Alaska, which was blocked the Obama Administration. Trump has given a green light on the process.

Thank you, Alt National Parks, for reminding us that most federal employees, especially those who are close to the land such as Interior, EPA and USDA, truly want to do what’s best for the nation and Mother Earth. We have much work to do after the Trump Administration is tossed out like the garbage it is, and we’ll need your help and guidance.

For now, we need your voice.

* We made that part up. Trump did that because he wants to profiteer from pollution.