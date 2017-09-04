Trumplandia: Aug. 28 — Sept. 4, 2017

FLOODS OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS EDITION

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 35 percent – up from 34 % last week

Rasmussen Poll: 42 percent – same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-o-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

A fashioned disaster

The week of our Trump – Aug 28, 2017 – In a week marked by the devastation of parts of Texas and Louisiana by Hurricane Harvey, President Donald J. Trump attempted to rise above the floodwaters and get a win for his troubled presidency, but again fell short.

Visiting Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas during the active rain and wind event, Trump failed to holler at Houston during the height of the storm on Aug. 29 and in doing so, seemed to squander another opportunity to shine as president.

After tweeting he had witnessed the devastation “first hand” the next day, many pointed out that the president never set foot in the hardest hit areas during his first stop and therefore had missed the boat on addressing the thousands of victims who lost everything in the storm and largely not voted him into office.

Trump countered by attacking the media and stating he chose to not visit Houston so as not to hinder rescue efforts.

The First Couple’s visit was deemed a fashion disaster, particularly in the case of fashionista Melania Trump, who faced a flood of criticism for the garish way in which she dressed en-route to aiding those displaced by the historic storm.

The first time around, the Trumps put on an unexpected fashion show of force with Melania, the former lingerie model, leaving for Texas in black snakeskin, stiletto heels, Top Gun military jacket and aviator shades, with husband, Donald hawking the latest version of headgear available for purchase by his fans.

Initially leaving military aircraft and prancing onto Air Force One while using the airfield like a catwalk, the FLOTUS was roasted for her attire, which was later shifted to sneakers and a FLOTUS cap. The exit to Texas and shift in attire made the event appear no more than a photo op for her and Orange Julius Caesar, who came off as models with carnage from the storm as their backdrop.

Trump, who waved a Texas flag during one stop, boasted of his presidential win in nearby Missouri, praised the crowd size and vowed to return. When he did, on Sept. 2, we hoped it would be a makeover, or at least less Madison Avenue in his approach to the disaster and its survivors.

During the remix of the Texas visit on Saturday, Melania followed the family tradition and “doubled-down,” on presenting her pre-disaster wardrobe.

Again dressed to the nines, the FLOTUS put on her second and less heralded fashion show of the week, with a fetching dress and pump combination.

This time sporting a Ralph Lauren safari-inspired shirt dress and four inch, earth tone, snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos, the First Lady changed while airborne and was again wearing more sensible attire when she reached Texas.

On his second trip to Texas, POTUS was joined by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, with Melania dressed down in jeans, sneakers and a generic cap emblazoned with “Texas,” Trump finally hit Houston proper without the concerns posed by his wife’s attire earlier this week.

During this “mulligan” for disaster relief, Trump handed out hot dogs and posed for countless selfies and photo opportunities with storm survivors.

President Trump has prepared a request for $7.9 billion in relief from Congress and has also pledged $1 million of his own funds to help with the recovery effort. At press time it was unclear whether Trump’s pledged funds would could out of his own deep pockets or from one of his businesses, like the Trump Foundation.

Because it’s obviously no longer in poor taste to show empathy to the poor by not dangling your wealth in front of them, perhaps they all can just eat cake or “have a good time,” as President Trump instructed during the Saturday visit.

I’m sure it was all worked out by Sunday, Sept 3, which Trump proclaimed a “National Day of Prayer” for the state of Texas.”

Obviously, change is afoot in our democracy under this administration.

Pimping the country for profit

If one of my favorite movies — “Wag the Dog,” has taught me anything, it’s every American disaster has an economic back end.

In the movie, it may have been a snappy tune or catch phrase to unify the country, but the back end to Texas’ historic storm has been sweet, sweet swag for the current occupant of the White House.

President Trump’s visit to storm-ravaged Texas wasn’t only fabulous because the FLOTUS twice flaunted her collection of pricey, four-inch snakeskin Manolo Blahniks, but also because the president rocked his fresh, new “USA” baseball caps.

Available in red and white, the cap is fitted with an embroidered #45 on one side and an American flag on the other. A lusty “Trump” is embroidered on the back of the cap.

Available at “the only place online to purchase” the caps are featured on his re-election website: http://www.shop.donaldjtrump.com and you too can make the American president great again by plunking down $40 to get your very own Trump cap!

The re-election website also features various Trump/Pence t-shirts; hoodies, every stripe of “Make America Great Again” slogans.

Want it in camo?

Maybe a phat scully with a Trump 2017 Inauguration logo?

We got you.

Is it disturbing that the president appears to be openly pimping out our country for personal gain?

Of course, but the move has not gone unnoticed by watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Jordan Libowitz, a CREW spokesman, characterized the official photos of Trump in the hat as “pretty inappropriate.”

While Libowitz does not believe marketing of the hat violates ethics rules, it’s definitely unsettling that someone would openly sell the office for profit.

If you can’t afford the hefty price for a cap from the Trump site, Walmart is selling what some are saying is the bootleg version for just $9.99.

Advertised as “USA Trump Hat – 45th President – Make America Great Again,” the Walmart knock-offs do not appear to be official or fabricated by the same manufacturer as the official Trump hat.

Already awash in cash, Trump refused to sell his business holdings once elected president and instead transferred them into a trust in his name with all profits obviously going to him after he leaves office.

It’s unclear if the Walmart caps will turn a profit for the president.

All a Twitter

In past weeks, President Trump has seemingly curbed his abuse on the social media platform, but not before pissing off a great American author and a former American spy.

Last week, horror author and legend Stephen King joined the list of celebrity critics blocked by the POTUS on Twitter.

A constant critic of The Donald, King retorted by “blocking” Trump from watching his forthcoming movie “It,” or the television series – “Mr. Mercedes.” Although it’s unknown how King would block the president from viewing his work, King has called for Trump’s impeachment and insulted him as “unhinged and dumb as dirt.”

Prior to King’s protest, another high profile person sought to curtail Trump’s Twitter habit.

Valerie Plame Wilson, the ex-CIA spy, who was outed by the George W. Bush White House in 2003 and resigned in 2005.

On Aug. 23, it was reported that Wilson launched a GoFundMe page that seeks to purchase Twitter and shut down the president’s very active account.

Plame stated on the social media platform: “If @ Twitter executives won’t shut down Trump’s violence and hate, then it’s up to us. The former CIA operative also said Trump’s Tweets “damage the country and put people in harm’s way.”

At press time Plame solicited donations from about 3,000 people and had raised over $86,000 — a little short of her billion dollar goal.

Attempting to deflate a blowhard

This week artist Jeffrey Beebe created a giant, 15-foot inflatable “Trump rat,” to connote the resistance against the Commander-in-Chief’s policies, while ridiculing the self-professed Billionaire President.

On it’s website, http://www.bravinlee.com, the artist said the exhibit is “classic satire” and should be seen as art imitating life. It states the piece of art should be seen as “holding up a mirror to the president whose modus operandi, every single day, is about governing by ridicule.”

Funded through a Kickstarter campaign, the modified union symbol of resistance will be inflated and positioned in various locations across the country. The artist plans to get his message out by having the rat loaned out to various people.

The giant inflatable was first launched on Aug. 14 at Fifth Avenue and 59th Street. It was created through the BravinLee Gallery in Soho at 526 West 26th St.

On Aug. 30, it was brought to Washington D.C. and displayed in DuPont Circle, about a mile from the White House.

The large inflatable is not the first gas bag to portray Trump.

An inflatable chicken resembling Trump — the work of California artist and documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar — was the result of four months of planning and finally appeared behind the White House on Aug. 10.

Don’t let the doorknob hit ya

Because few weeks in this administration can end without someone donning his Excellency’s patented catch phrase — you see what I did there?

It would not be another week in Trumplandia without a firing that could be perceived as a resignation or departure, and this week was no different.

We bid adieu to the president’s longtime advance man, George Gigicos, after he alone was hit with all of the Donald’s “fire and fury” after it appeared the rally in Phoenix, Arizona last week only garnered “scarce crowds.”

The Fake Media reported on Aug. 30 that Gigicos became a former employee of the Trump White House after POTUS #45 fumed over the crowd size. A call from Trump campaign executive director Michael Glassner days after the rally was said to have informed Gigicos that he was no longer working on Trump rallies.

I wonder who will get the hatchet for the visit to Corpus Christi and Austin where it was falsely reported that the president had seen the destruction in Houston firsthand?

Also jettisoned from the pack this week was Trump appointee William C. Bradford, who “resigned” on Aug. 31 when he became part of an investigation into cyberattacks that “ targeted him” last week, according to CNN. A Disqus account in Bradford’s name in September 2016 called Obama “the son of a “fourth-rate p&*n actress and w@!re,” according to CNN.

Bradford denied making the comment, although it appears to be authored by him. He made tweets back in June that called Obama a “Kenyan creampuff and Facebook CEO Marc Zuckerberg a ”little arrogant self-hating Jew.”

He later apologized for the June comments.

The Disqus account is currently under investigation for cyberattacks and Internet crimes. Another comment linked to the account in 2015 attributed to user: “disqus_D1lOaaNLc9” suggested Obama’s birth certificate was a fake.

Bradford tendered his resignation on Aug. 31 and is no longer part of the Department of Energy a spokesperson said.

Not to be outdone, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer also officially bounced on Aug. 31 after resigning last month in a hail of “Mooch feathers.”

Spicer, who was known for his confrontational style and who had been mocked by comedians, most notably Melissa McCarthy, stayed on the payroll until this week, just in time for him to fulfill his lifelong dream of meeting the pope.

The devout Roman Catholic was able to pull off that maneuver on Aug. 28 when he attended a meeting with the International Catholic Legislators Network in D.C.

He said goodbye to his co-workers in an e-mail that was immediately marked “mockable” once a typo was discovered in the correspondence.

In the errant e-mail, Spicey stated: “I would not have been able to my job without the amazing team the President has assembled, especially the dedicated members of the communications, digital and press teams.”

Obviously missing the word “do” in his farewell address, wasn’t the most embarrassing thing for which Spicer was known during his time in the White House.

At least he didn’t send the e-mail from behind the hedges.