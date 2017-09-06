I never dreamed we’d sink this low

So, faced with the prospect of nuclear annihilation, and with a second massive hurricane chugging resolutely toward our collective poop chute, what does Donnie do?

Well, he decides the time is right to throw some 800,000 innocent Dreamers under the bus. Yeah, sounds about right, because there’s really nothing more important than that.

You’ve heard about the Dreamers, kids who came illegally to America with their parents and were raised as Americans in the only country they’ve ever known. Now Donnie is using them as a political football, punting their fate to a Republican-controlled Congress that thankfully (until now) seems unable to accomplish anything.

If you thought maybe there might be a few more important things on Donnie’s plate than putting the screws to the Dreamers, then you’re just not thinking like a good little red-hatted racist, because to Donnie and his ilk, there’s nothing more vital than ridding this country of as many brown skins as possible.

And then there’s this: While Donnie diddles the Dreamers, he’s distracting us, too.

All of my online subscriptions are leading with the Dreamers’ plight, a manufactured crisis if there ever was one, and something that shouldn’t even be a blip on anybody’s radar screen.

Meanwhile:

What about those hydrogen bombs in North Korea and the United States, with the fingers of two soulless madmen edging ever closer toward the button?

What about Donnie’s mindless decisions on climate change while the most powerful Atlantic hurricane in recorded history moves toward a nation still reeling from Harvey?

And what about our stolen democracy and a puppet president installed by Russian engineering of our election?

Danger to the left of us! Danger to the right! Danger straight ahead! But hey everybody, look over here, 800,000 Dreamers are ripe for a fucking!

C’mon, America, rise up! Do something! Aren’t we all tired of being ashamed?