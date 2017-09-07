Everything’s bigger in Texas, even Republican hypocrisy

There is some bitter irony in this Hurricane Harvey tragedy.

More than 20 Texas senators and representatives voted against storm relief funds in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, which ravaged the East Coast in 2012. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn voted against a $50 billion relief package for victims of the storm when the funding package came to them in January 2013.

Before Hurricane Harvey hit, Cruz and Cornyn sent a letter to The Donald, urging him to sign the major disaster declaration that had been requested by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott so that the state could access key federal resources as swiftly as possible.

“Given the potential catastrophic impact that the hurricane may have on Texas communities,” the senators wrote, “we strongly support this request and urge you to provide any and all emergency protective measures available by a major disaster declaration.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers and others from the New York-New Jersey region that sustained the heaviest damage from Sandy have signaled that they’ll be on “hypocrite watch” when it comes time to vote on Harvey aid.

A state that wanted to secede from the union as recently as one year ago; wanted to be able to ignore whatever constitutional laws they deemed invasive; wanted to take nothing from the government; and wanted to pay no federal taxes now has a vast area that depends 100 percent upon that hated federal government.

Texas Republicans barely avoided having to vote on whether Texas should secede from the United States during their convention last year. Think of the billions we would have saved. It would have helped The Donald cut that deficit. Drat. No doubt he would have missed the Texas photo-ops, however.

In July of 2015, more than 125,000 people signed a secession petition, asking the Obama administration to “Peacefully grant the State of Texas to withdraw from the United States of America and create its own NEW government.”

Texas Railroad Commissioner Barry Smitherman, a Republican who was running to be the state’s next attorney general, told the media the following September that he was preparing for secession in case “the rest of the country falls apart.”

“Generally speaking, we have made great progress in becoming an independent nation, an ‘island nation’ if you will, and I think we want to continue down that path so that if the rest of the country falls apart . . . Texas can operate as a stand-alone entity with energy, food, water and roads as if we were a closed-loop system,” Smitherman contended.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, also a Republican, expressed similar thoughts in 2009, threatening secession if “Washington continues to thumb their nose at the American people.”

What we would lose if Texas went its merry way:

In 2012, the federal government ranked Texas as the worst healthcare provider in the country, according to a Houston daily newspaper.

Texas had the highest rate of uninsured people at 22.5 percent.

Texas had the highest rate of uninsured children, unemployed and elderly people.

Texas has discriminatory religious laws. The Texas Bill of Rights mandates that anyone who wants to qualify for public office must first acknowledge the existence of a “Supreme Being.” “No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office, or public trust, in this State; nor shall any one be excluded from holding office on account of his religious sentiments, provided he acknowledge the existence of a Supreme Being.”

“I’m proud we are standing up for religious freedom in our state,” Perry said as he signed the so-called Merry Christmas bill. “Freedom of religion doesn’t mean freedom from religion.”

Texas has some of the strictest abortion laws.

More than 19 percent of women in Texas live in poverty.

Almost 25 percent of non-elderly women in Texas are uninsured.

Texas has disgusting voter laws that discriminate against women, the poor and students.

Texas is home to Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and Chuck Norris.

Recently the federal government directed $25 million to the Texas Department of Transportation to help the agency begin repairing the region’s vast transportation system. But it’s just a drop. More than 290 roads were closed in the areas affected by Harvey. More than 2,400 TxDOT employees are currently assessing the damage from the storm, and there’s no firm timeline for the task and no firm estimate yet for what it could cost.

Nobody likes to see the good people of Texas suffer. But seeing Ted Cruz and John Cornyn having to grovel for federal dollars warms my heart.