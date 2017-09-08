Trump peddled snake oil to Dreamers

Saturday, Trump’s latest tweet on the subject: “For all of those (DACA) that are concerned about your status during the 6 month period, you have nothing to worry about – No action! Dreamers: Were you lying before or are you lying now?

In 2013, quasi-candidate Donald Trump invited Dreamers to meet with him at Trump Tower. One of the youth leaders, Joe Machado, said the group shared their stories and explained “we need to find a solution to our broken immigration system.”

“He really listened and asked thoughtful questions,” Machado said. “(Trump said) you’ve convinced me.”

The Washington Post reported the meeting came several weeks after Trump spoke about immigration reform in Iowa — appearing after headliners Sen. Ted Cruz and former Sen. Rick Santorum — warning Republicans the immigration bill introduced in the Senate “could be a death wish” and that Republicans need to “do the right thing.”

Donald Trump wouldn’t know the right thing if it bit him in the ass.

Ben Smith of BuzzFeed, who likened the DACA young adults to hostages, noted that hostage-takers keep their hostages alive in order to protect themselves while they get what they want out of a situation. What they want.

“They sometimes shoot them for the same reason,” Smith said. “Trump appears to be thinking about ending DACA — attention. Again and again, he’s faced choices between attention and power, between the reality show narrative and the complex realities of governance. He’s chosen attention every time, and there’s little reason to think that’s about to change.”