If you build it, they will come

The Donald, current occupant of the Oval Office, the great dealmaker, is missing out on billions of dollars.

If he wants his damned wall, he needs to finance it himself.

He has so many billionaires and millionaires in his cozy society, why not get them to chip in and build it for him? He could have his name in hhhhuuuugggeee letters, flashing lights, casinos, add condos and pools, malls, etc.

Damn, he and his family would make billions and be so f’n happy. His permanent, personal monument to himself. Right up his egotistic alley.

Build it and they will come to the wall in droves — for jobs. Of course, some might be just that side of legal, but I’m sure The Donald knows ways to circumvent that.

Hurricanes by the handsfull, flooding in numerous states and provinces, and countries, earthquakes, tsunamis, stuff of records.

The Earth is angry, my friends. I believe that with all my stone cold heart.

What’s next? Pestilence? Color my butt gone north on that one.

Mother Nature seems to be telling The Donald that if he wants his fricking wall he’s gonna have to tote the note himself, our Treasury is being depleted by hurricane tragedies.

Thankfully, someone seems to have convinced him to cut back on his multimillion dollar golf outings, so we are at least saving a few bucks there, as fewer Secret Service members needed to caddy. They must be smiling.

Build the wall and Sean Spicer could come out of retirement, Kellyanne and all of Donald’s other disgusting fired staff members would be gainfully employed. It would cut the unemployment numbers a bit, another bragging point for The Don.

Sure, it will take years to build, thousands of workers from “the other side,” could be employed, thousands of contracts could be reneged on, hundreds of thousands of laborers could be cheated out of their wages. Beautiful wildlife refuges are already being approached by huge machines, in Texas. All to The Donald’s liking.

Maybe The Don could form a new corporation, The Reconstruction Utopia Management Project for States Hit by Insidious Tragedy. Another windfall profit opportunity he’s missing.

Maybe I should have my own, “The Really Unbelievably Magnificent Projects and Sensational Handy Index Treasury.”

Caps, dvds, movies, teevee shows, trinkets, etc would free me from writing for fun.

My “Trump Shit” caps and tees would be yuuuuuge, believe me!