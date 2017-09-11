TRUMPLANDIA: SEPT. 4 — 11, 2017

NIGHTMARE ON MAIN STREET EDITION

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 36 percent — up from 35 percent

Rasmussen Poll: 46 percent — up from 42 percent

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-o-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

Dreams turned to nightmares

The week of our Trump – Sept. 4, 2017 — Fulfilling a campaign promise, President Donald J. Trump defied his own party and made an unpopular decision that turned the hopes for citizenship for 800,000 “DREAMers” into a nightmare.

President Barack Obama coined the term “DREAMers,” when he penned the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2012. Enacted by Executive Order, the program provided young immigrants the opportunity to work in America legally while exchanging money and their personal information to the government for temporary relief from deportation.

After teasing its possible demise for days, Trump crept in like some late-night ghoul and attacked the DREAMers while everyone’s attention was focused on Labor Day cookouts, hurricane recovery and North Korean nukes.

On Sept. 5, Trump sent out an innocuous Tweet at 8:04 a.m. simply stating: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!” It soon became clear The Donald was coming for the DACA program.

The unexpected move will close an avenue to citizenship opened to the young relatives of immigrants who had illegally entered the country with children in tow. Because their parents were undocumented, almost a million young people grew up in the U.S., but were not considered legal citizens.

Congress’ lack of action on immigration reform, led to an executive order that required those who dreamed of legal U.S. citizenship a pathway to legality. DREAMers offered to step from out of the shadows and reveal their whereabouts to U.S. officials in exchange for possible citizenship.

Those covered by DACA had to pay to be documented with U.S. Immigration and be checked every other year to make sure they were being productive members of society.

Trump’s attack on DACA immigrants seemed in line with the president’s policies to limit those who can enter the country from the Middle East and to further limit those entering the country illegally along the Mexican border.

The move also comes on the heels of the president’s pardon of former Arizona Sheriff Joseph Araipo, who was facing possible jail time for unfairly targeting immigrants thought to be in the U.S. illegally.

Trump’s DACA directive phases out protection for those covered by DACA within six months, while at the same time requiring Congress to hammer out an immigration policy.

However to Trump it was an example of his ongoing love and respect for the group and assurance by Vice President Mike Pence who said as late as of Sept. 1, that Trump’s decision about the Dreamers would be made with his “big heart.”

Trump insists moving the entire matter to Congress at this point in time is a way to better protect the immigrants covered by DACA.

DACA author and former Commander-in-Chief Barack Obama was not feeling the love.

The former president described the move to end DACA as: “cruel and a political decision.”

Obama went on to characterize the move as “self-defeating” and “contrary to our spirit” as Americans. He urged Congress to now protect the nearly 1 million people who have grown up and lived in our country their entire lives, but are not considered legal citizens.

Most politicians have artfully avoided the political minefield that is immigration reform, but by both rescinding DACA and calling for a change in federal laws in six months, Trump appeared to put his own party on the lie before the upcoming midterm elections.

Things got even weirder when Trump, a renowned internet troll, himself failed to address the policy change in public, but instead left it to troll-like Attorney General Jeff Sessions to bring forth the disheartening news.

During the official presser, Sessions said the DACA law itself was illegitimate because it “sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions.” He went on to describe Obama’s executive order as “an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws” and “an unconstitutional exercise of authority by the Executive Branch.”

Sessions chided the group of immigrants and again set forth the “Trump-ian” vision of greatness that seems to make the country into a more exclusive club.

“We cannot admit everyone who would like to come here,” Sessions continued. “the nation must set and enforce a limit on how many immigrants we admit each year and that means all cannot be accepted.”

Trump’s surprise attack also turned the hardworking and heavily vetted DREAMers into warriors. Thousands took to the streets immediately protesting the move.

On Sept. 6, several states sued the Trump administration to block it from terminating the program in a lawsuit filed in Eastern District of New York. Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia sued on the grounds the Trump administration violated the due process rights of the DREAMers by no longer safeguarding the personal information they volunteered when they enrolled in DACA.

Following a Sept. 6 meeting with Democrats House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the debt ceiling, Trump appeared to soften his stance.

Trump produced a Sept. 7 Twitter-based assurance that stated the DREAMers had nothing to immediately worry about, but instead the group had a whole six months to sleep peacefully.

The “re-assuring” Tweet came on the insistence of Pelosi, who talked to Trump on the morning of Sept. 7 about the need to clarify his intentions and assure those affected would not be subject to deportation in that six month window.

Coming on like a hurricane

After touring disaster sites in Texas and Louisiana, Trump promised a fast turnaround on government aid following the destruction of cities caused by Hurricane Harvey last week.

Indeed he signed a $15 billion Harvey aid package into law on Sept. 8 that extended disaster aid and extended federal borrowing (i.e. the debt ceiling) until Dec. 8, despite objections from his own party.

Most politicians expected the debt ceiling to be raised to avoid a shutdown, which was set for Sept. 30, but surprise turned to lament when it was learned that the request for aid and debt ceiling allocation came after a meeting with top Democrats.

Republicans hoped to raise the ceiling to pay for our debt by tying it to a long term solution that would allow the issue to be discussed after midterm elections still 18-months down the road. That approach was challenged by Tea Party Republicans who wanted more cuts in government programs before raising the ceiling.

In the end, Trump surprised all in his party by striking a deal with Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to fund the government for the next three months and aid disaster areas in Texas and Louisiana.

However, speculation over how it would be done led to strange bedfellows.

The move, which is perhaps one of his most presidential, augmented similar calls for rebuilding funds for the region from former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama for OneAmericaAppeal.org.

Trump, after pushing for disaster relief for Texas and Louisiana, was hit with another natural disaster as Hurricane Irma ravaged the coast of Florida at time of press.

The intense Hurricane is already responsible for at least 24 deaths in the Caribbean islands, where it hit days before making landfall in Florida. Trump’s 11 bedroom mansion: “Le Chateau des Palmiers” in St. Martin has reportedly been destroyed by the furious Category 5 hurricane.

The storm is expected to affect more than 45 million people in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina before it’s done.

Real American Horror Story

More than a month before Halloween, this year’s edition of American Horror Story (AHS) “Cult,” cashes in on Trump-hysteria by tying the 45th President into the series sub-plot.

The series, which has been on the air since 2010, is interestingly shown on FX Network, which like the news station Fox News is owned by 21st Century Fox.

AHS opened its seventh season on Sept. 5 with an “Election Night” episode.

Members of the cast are all hunkered down around their respective television sets during the 2016 Presidential Election.

Set in Michigan, the 11-episode series opens with cast member Sarah Paulson’s character attending a viewing party of would-be Clinton supporters juxtaposed with Evan Peters’ character, who watches the election alone in his living room.

The “nightmare” begins when Trump is announced as the winner in Pennsylvania, which leads to outrage and tears from those watching with Paulson and exaltations from Peters’ character who screams with glee when the announcement of the victory is made on Fox News.

After the announcement, Peters blends a bag of Cheetos into a powder and uses the orange paste to paint his face. His character seems to encompass the image of Trump supporters, and he later attends a municipal council meeting in his town, where he lectures on how fear is impacting the lives of Americans.

Peters’ character said fear “is a currency, it has value” and criticized the body for choosing fear over freedom.

Somehow, his alluding to fear and the appearance of groups of evil circus clowns who seem to live in Paulson’s mind intersect and the mayhem of “Cult” ensues.

Paulson, who has a fear of clowns, said the Trump victory has caused her to slip back into an anxious mindset and to having hallucinations of evil clowns performing lewd acts around her.

She tells her psychoanalyst about the anxiety and soon after she is confronted by a supermarket clerk who dons his: ”Make America Great Again” cap and praises the president as “a real leader in Washington.”

Afterward, Paulson’s hallucinations hit a fever pitch in the market where she believe clowns are trying to kill her. After his dismissal by the council, Peters devolves to committing random acts of mischief that included tossing a condom full of urine at a group of workers who appeared to be Latino.

In the end, members of Paulson’s Liberal viewing party appear to be slaughtered by a gang of clowns.

It’s too early to tell, but I’m sure the not so subtle ties to Trump supporters and random acts of violence may get the attention of the president’s supporters, who he once said were so loyal, “he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose a vote.”

Stay tuned.

Don’t let the doorknob hit ya

The exit of longtime Trump bodyguard and Director of the White House Oval Office operations Keith Schiller late last week was unheralded, but perhaps the most mysterious change in the Trump Cabinet to date.

Schiller, who has worked for Trump since 1999, first announced he was considering leaving his post alongside The Donald on Sept. 1. A date for his exit was never set, but stories earlier this month stated he planned to leave sometime in October.

However, no sooner than it was reported, Schiller was gone and has not been heard from since the report, which shows him surreptitiously walking to a limousine and riding off into the sunset.

Reports suggest access to Trump largely went through Schiller in those wide open days under former Chief of Staff Reince Preibus. Schiller allegedly would receive a text message that would ultimately serve as a request to speak with Trump.

Due to his unique role, ABC News reported that the House Intelligence Committee was interested in interviewing Schiller in connection to its Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

Reports said the pending resignation was due to financial concerns after Schiller allegedly took a pay cut to join the White House staff at $165,000 annually, as opposed to the $294,000 he allegedly earned from Trump prior to his presidential victory.

A former New York Police detective, Schiller was named head of Trump’s security team in 2005. He gained national prominence earlier this year for hand delivering former FBI Director James Comey his termination letter. He later traveled with Jared Kushner and national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to Iraq in April.

Some have speculated that the naming of new Chief of Staff John Kelly frustrated the long-time Trump confidante by limiting his access to the president.

Little has been said about his abrupt departure, which seems to have occurred on the same day as reports emerged about him forecasting his departure next month.

Kelly’s presence is also allegedly cutting off the lifeline to the president for longtime Trump advisor and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth.

Fox News reported Kelly has also limited Manigault-Stallworth’s access to Trump since he came on board.

A report in The New York Times stated that Kelly had put the former star of the 2004 season of the president’s old television show “The Apprentice” on the “no-fly list” after she was deemed unfit to attend serious meetings.

The Times said the task of keeping subordinates out of Trump’s orbit falls to Kelly’s longtime aide, Kirstjen Nielsen.

Other reports have speculated that Manigault-Stallworth would often bring Trump half-baked news stories that would anger him and cause him to react with some of his angry Tweets.

For now, Manigault-Stallworth, one of the few faces of African descent on the Trump staff, retains her post at the Office of Public Liaison.