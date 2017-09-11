Trump’s disconnect about 9/11 attacks is nothing new

Today marked Donald Trump’s first time speaking at a 9/11 memorial as president; he is the third U.S. president to do so.

At the White House, he led his staff in a minute of silence Monday morning, the 16th anniversary of the attacks. The crowd included Trump’s elder daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

A bell tolled for the dead as the president and first lady Melania Trump stood in silence on the South Lawn at 8:46 a.m., the minute the first of four hijacked planes smashed into the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001 as many of us watched in horror.

Here are some things The Donald has said and done in past years concerning 9/11:

He has insisted that he gave money to 9/11 charities after 2001, although reporters have yet to find a single penny as evidence of his donations.

September 9/11/2001

With smoke still billowing from the towers, Trump called in to a New York TV news broadcast as the station aired footage of the World Trade Center towers collapsing. Trump claimed that his property would now become the tallest building in the area. “40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second-tallest,” he crowed, “And now it’s the tallest.”

May 13, 2005

“If we build this job the way it is, the terrorists win,” Trump told MSNBC’s Chris Matthews in 2005. “If we rebuild the World Trade Center, but a story taller and stronger, then we win. I mean, I don’t want to have the terrorists win, Chris. And that’s what’s going to happen if we build this pile of junk.”

December 29, 2011

“I predicted the 9/11 attack on America in my book “The America We Deserve” and the collapse of Iraq in my book, “Time to Get Tough.”

September 11, 2013

“I would like to extend my best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th.”

November 2015

“I watched when the World Trade Center came tumbling down, and I watched in Jersey City, New Jersey where thousands and thousands of people were cheering as that building was coming down.”

No evidence has EVER been produced to substantiate his lie. It was one of Trump’s most egregious lies during his presidential campaign. The following day, Trump reiterated his lie, claiming that the supposed celebration “was well covered at the time.”

“There were people that were cheering on the other side of New Jersey, where you have large Arab populations. They were cheering as the World Trade Center came down,” Trump claimed on ABC’s “This Week.”

September 2016

Following the commemoration last year, Trump spent more time baiting his opponent Hilary Clinton than remembering the 9/11 victims. She was seen near collapse as she left the ceremony. Even though she was ill with a fever, she attended. He never apologized for his action.

February 2016

“The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush. He kept us safe? That is not safe. That is not safe”

”The World Trade Center came down because Bill Clinton didn’t kill Osama bin Laden when he had the chance to kill him. And George Bush — by the way, George Bush had the chance, also, and he didn’t listen to the advice of his CIA.”

February 2016

“I lost hundreds of friends in 9/11.”

The Don insisted he knew many of the people working in the Twin Towers, but never named a single person. He would have had to have known about one in 10 of the victims if his claim of knowing “hundreds” of the 2,996 victims was true.

March 2016

“Thanks sweetie. That’s nice.”

When Mr. Trump was promoting the opening of his new hotel in Washington, D.C. while on the campaign trail, a woman in the crowd asked him if he would hire veterans and 9/11 survivors. He invited her to the stage, promising he would give her a job. She hugged him and kissed him on the cheek, and he replied, “Thanks sweetie. That’s nice.”

August 2016

“Those people that knocked down the World Trade Centre most likely under the Trump policy wouldn’t have been here to knock down the World Trade Centre, just so you understand.”

At another campaign event, he insisted he would have been smarter on terrorism than his predecessor. Fifteen of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were citizens of Saudi Arabia, a country omitted from the list of countries included in his controversial travel ban.

April 2017

“It’s the highest [ratings] for ‘Deface the Nation’ since the World Trade Center. Since the World Trade Center came down. It’s a tremendous advantage.”

In an interview about his first 100 days in the White House with the Associated Press, the ever humble Donald boasted that his “ratings” on cable network shows like on Fox and CBS’ Face the Nation were higher than those for broadcasts of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

September 2017

The 9/11 anniversary “is an occasion that is extraordinary,” Trump said, “and it will always be extraordinary.”

His used his favorite phrase, again, “Enemies like we have never seen before,” Trump said, later adding: “America does not bend. We do not waver. And we will never, ever yield.”

His recitation was delivered mechanically and without any hint of empathy. He was using his hated teleprompter. Applause was light, maybe even staff and paid attendees. He had to pause to get applause and even thanked the crowd for it.

Ever having to become the event, The Donald knows no shame.