Repairing the cracks in America’s wall

There are a lot of reasons to despise Donald Trump, but everyone who voted against him probably has one glaring issue that tops their list.

Maybe for you it was something else, but for me it was racism. Once Trump made his call for a Great Wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, I didn’t need to hear anything else from him, I knew he should never be our president.

I decided then and there — long before Charlottesville — that thanks to Trump, racism in America had reared its ugly head again, and that if such a problem was ever going to go away in my lifetime, extreme measures would need to be taken. Like a cancer, if racism is left to grow it will kill this nation, so in my own life I began to amputate, cutting out tumors wherever I found them, instituting a zero-tolerance policy for racism and those who support it with their votes, all to try and save that which is good.

Facebook friends, acquaintances, family, it didn’t matter to me, all fell victim to my cancer knife, and the many surgeries left me feeling sad, weak, whittled down, and eventually wondering if all the pain and loss had achieved anything other than my own isolation.

I still don’t know the answer to that question, but just when I thought it would be pointless to cut anymore, with a deep sigh of resignation today, I brought out my scalpel again.

I am a white man of a certain age, one who grew up in Texas though I’ve lived in one very red corner of blue-state New Jersey for more than 20 years. Perhaps it’s my thinning gray hair, or the fact that I can slip easily into the patois of the common clay — beer, football and power tools — that made the brothers I’d hired to spackle my kitchen feel easy and never suspect that I might be snowflake libtard.

I’ve known these guys for years, hiring them on several occasions for jobs around the house. We had a good arrangement: I’d notify them when I saw a particularly good deal on tools at the Big Orange store where I work part-time, and in return they’d give me a small price break when I had work for them.

In the kitchen today, I complimented them on their work as they made the imperfections in my walls disappear under a smooth coat of white. “You guys are like Rembrandt with a spackle knife,” I said. “So much better and faster than I could do.” They smiled and laughed, pleased by the comparison.

Where politics is concerned, I have a don’t-ask-don’t-tell policy with casual acquaintances, so after one of the brothers asked me who had performed a different job at my house, I gave him a name then tried to un-hear it when he answered, “that doesn’t sound like an American name.”

Later, I again tried to un-hear it when they marveled that I’m a Texan who doesn’t own any guns, and then laughed when I told them that New Mexico is on our list of possible retirement destinations, opining that with all the Spanish-speakers, “New Mexico is not much better than Old Mexico.”

Still, I had a history with these guys, so I kept trying to look the other way and not listen too closely to what they were saying. That changed when one of the brothers noticed the “I’m a Democrat” magnet on my refrigerator door as we were pushing it back against the wall.

“I guess your wife voted for Hillary?”

“Well, actually, we both did.”

“You’ve got to be kidding! Well how’d that work out for ya? Hahaha!”

It’s all rather innocuous you say, and maybe you’re correct, but for me it was the last straw.

The cracks in America’s wall are too deep to be patched with spackle and sanded smooth. Just when you think it’s all perfect, someone like Donald Trump will come along to shake the foundation, all those hidden faults will gape wide, and you’ll be right back where you started.

Ultimately, you’ve got to dig deep and make costly fixes or those cracks will just reappear.

Good tradesmen are hard to find, and what happened today hurts me in more ways than one. But they say no pain no gain, so I’ve decided the brothers won’t be coming back. Maybe for the next job I’ll just call that other man, the one with the un-American sounding name.

Still, I can’t help thinking about those brothers and one of our exchanges:

“Hey Glenn, that’s a lot of books on that bookcase! Did you read all those books?”

“Well, between my wife and I, we’ve read them all,” I said, deciding not to mention the bookcases in five other rooms.

“I never read,” one answered almost proudly. “Never read anything at all.”