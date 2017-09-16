Jeff Sessions, you’re gonna need a bigger spoon

Wealth, power, status. Is this what drives a person like 84th U.S. Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III to allow himself to be humiliated in front of his peers by his twisted, demented employer, Donald Trump?

Who had ever heard of Jeff Sessions, former longtime U.S. Senator representing Alabama, before he foolishly became enamored and sucked up to fellow Republican racist Don Trump? The attorney general is sixth in line of presidential succession, hardly worth the massive male bovine flood being dumped upon his weasel head.

During his confirmation hearings for attorney general, Sessions stated, while under oath, that he did not have contact with Russian officials during the 2016 presidential election campaign. It was an “I did not have relations with those people” moment.

Then, in an oops moment, in March 2017, news reports revealed that Sessions had indeed twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak in 2016. Sessions subsequently recused himself from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Democratic lawmakers cried fowl and crowed for his resignation.

After learning in May that a special counsel had been appointed to investigate links between his campaign associates and Russia, The Don berated Sessions in an Oval Office meeting and said he should resign, according to a recent New York Times piece. Current and former administration officials and “others,” briefed on the matter, concurred.

Accusing Jefferson of “disloyalty,” The Donald unleashed a string of insults on his attorney general. “Sessions would later tell associates that the demeaning way the president addressed him was the most humiliating experience in decades of public life,” according to the Times.

Visibly shaken “ashen and emotional,” the story goes, Sessions told the president he would quit and sent a resignation letter to the White House.

Trump ended up rejecting the resignation letter “after senior members of his administration argued that dismissing the attorney general would only create more problems for a president” who had already fired FBI director James Comey and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Donald soon regretted that decision, and has been on public attack frequently. Which begs the question for Sessions, “How much shit does a man need to eat for $207,000 per year?”

Despite the humiliation, the attorney general has “stayed in the job because he sees a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity as the nation’s top law-enforcement official to toughen the country’s immigration policies,” friends say.

Though Jeff continues to cling to his job, publicly kissing Donald’s yuuuuge ass by hunting down those damned truth leakers in The White House, looking for illegals and pot smokers to fill his jails, his fortunes are built on Trump’s shifting sands of loyalty.

Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III should seriously be planning a move back to dear old Alabam’ and firma terra cotta. Old times there could probably not be forgotten.