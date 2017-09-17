Trump, GOP want to cash in on religious campaign contributions

Republicans are essentially good people. Who in a mob of fellow Republicans strip themselves of decency and sanity and run bare-ass nekkid through the halls of Congress, just fucking around with the U.S. Constitution.

Sneaky-like, Republican lawmakers have hidden a few “campaign finance reform” measures in a House spending bill that would make Roger Williams roll over in his grave. That’s right, the Roger Williams expelled from the Massachusetts colony by the Puritans who in 1644 wrote of his vision of government with “a hedge or wall of separation between the garden of the church and the wilderness of the world.” Founding Father Thomas Jefferson would co-opt the phrase as “separation of church and state,” one of the fundamentals of this nation.

So Republicans described above are now backing measures intended to disrupt the midterm elections in 2018, the most onerous of which is allowing churches to contribute to political candidates without losing their tax-exempt status. A sane person who is not a mob-affiliated Republican would hold this in direct violation of the First Amendment’s church-state separation.

In May, The Donald Trump came close to achieving a climax of “legal” church campaign donations bypassing the Constitution when he signed an order giving the Internal Revenue Service “discretion” on enforcing political activity by churches and other religious nonprofits. The order also gives church employers an out on meeting requirements of the Affordable Care Act, notably health-care policies that provide birth control.

Critics of the executive order said it would let religious groups make tax-free donations for political purposes, something the non-religious nonprofits cannot do. It was opposed by the National Council of Nonprofits, the largest network of such groups in the country.

If you’re not keen on Pat Robertson or Jerry Falwell Jr. writing the country’s public policy, best to pay attention to this kind of covert “Christian principles” being shoved down the throats of free-thinkers.. Last we looked, about 30 percent of the United States identify as non-Christians or non-religious. But 52 percent of people around the world are non-Christian. It’s a bad idea now, just as it was in 1787.

We’ve always thought it odd that someone like Trump, who has had five children with three different wives and is a professional gambler, would cozy up to Christian fundamentalists, and they back to him. Helps to think of many Christian leaders as the also-rich — Falwell is worth an estimated $40 million — and Trump would no doubt benefit from this new source of campaign contributions. While the IRS looks the other way.

The nightmare continues. If the religious campaign contribution notion doesn’t make it in the spending bill, Washington-watchers say look for it in budget negotiations.