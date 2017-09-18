It’s gut check time for the U.N. You ain’t seen nothing yet

The Donald continues to be an adolescent embarrassment to the country.

This week he has another excellent chance of continuing his stupid streak as he attends the United Nations General Assembly, his first visit in any capacity. With Kim Jong Un firing missiles over Japan, the General Assembly has serious business to attend. The last thing members need is a tiny handed, tiny minded golden-haired clown to contend with.

But the stupidity has already started to flow. During The Donald’s first appearance before UN leaders, he just had to compliment himself. He cited his days as a real estate developer and his decision to build a high-rise tower opposite the organization’s headquarters, a building where several foreign diplomats working at the United Nations have their official residences.

“I actually saw great potential right across the street, to be honest with you, and it was only for the reason that the United Nations was here that that turned out to be such a successful project,” he bragged.

Must be a yuuuuge comedown to have to perform before a group he once described as “just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time.”

So far he has mentioned nothing about the global crises facing the United Nations: attacks on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar; climate change; North Korea’s twice firing missiles across Japan; or a record 65 million people displaced from their homes by unprecedented numbers of enormous hurricanes.

Instead, Trump complained that the United Nations had grown “too bureaucratic and ineffective and should reorient its approach.” He complained that spending and staff at the UN had grown enormously over the years, but that “we are not seeing the results in line with this investment.”

It’s unclear what kind of returns he seeks. After all, his tower is across the street, reaping millions from delegates who have offices and are tucked in at night in his facility. Perhaps he’s regretting a decision to not hawk copies of his ghost-written, “Art of the Deal,” or at least having UN Ambassador Nikki Haley strolling through the crowd, selling it from a cart.

Amazingly today, he failed to attack the “fake news media,” Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama during his dismal four minutes of glory, having apparently sated himself over the weekend with his ill-advised re-tweeting of a GIF image of him hitting Hillary in the back of the head with a golf ball.

Somewhere, Hillary must be laughing. With all the important business at hand, Don’s pea brain just can’t let go of her, nor Barack Obama. His loss of the country’s popular vote by a margin of nearly 3 million, along with Barack’s roasting of him at the Foreign Correspondents Dinner in 2011 continue to haunt.

#Sad.

Imagining any other country’s leader engaging in such trivial childishness would be laughable.

The Donald’s challenge this week is “to describe the Trump Doctrine on U.S. global leadership and engagement,” according to Zalmay Khalilzad, ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush.

Say, what???? Does anyone really believe Donald Trump has any idea what that means?

Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, the president’s national security adviser, said Trump would stress “sovereignty and accountability.” Absolutely he will. Hopefully H.R. will explain those terms to The Occupant. But, since The Donald has been spending so much time at his New Jersey golf club and not poring over anything other than his golf scores, what hope is there that he’ll grasp any of it?

Yeah, sure, Iran, North Korea, more non-climate-change-related storms headed to the East Coast, finding billions of dollars to help states already drowning in damages . . . it’s all in a day’s work for a stepper like The Don.

Opportunities for embarrassment are off the charts. Trump will be meeting and greeting hundreds of leaders from other countries, many of whom have never experienced his locker room handshake (or have done so and dread a repeat), will have dinners with him and suffer through his sulphuric acid enema of a speech.

Meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea will be crucial. There are so many plots and subplots to the event that the air certainly will be filled with angst.

UN Ambassador Haley said Donald “would use his speech to lay down markers. I personally think he slaps the right people, he hugs the right people, and he comes out with the U.S. being very strong in the end.”

Are you freaking serious Nikki? That statement may be one of the dumbest things ever uttered by an American U.N. ambassador, for crying out loud.

Haley said these leaders “should be impressed. They’re going to find out we are going to be solid, we’re going to be strong. No one is going to grip and grin. The United States is going to work.”

If that was meant to quell any sense of foreboding or impending embarrassment, well, it’s not working.

This week, no doubt, we will be treated to more embarrassment from the twitter fingers and tiny brain of the golden haired boy child.

Grab your ankles, UN, because Don’s just getting started. He returns tomorrow, scheduled to make some opening remarks.