TRUMPLANDIA: SEPT. 11 — 18, 2017

STRANGE BEDFELLOWS EDITION

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% — up from 36% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43% — down from 46% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-o-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

Don & Sarah & Chuck & Nancy

The week of our Trump – Sept. 11, 2017 — When considering the “sexiest” news story for this week’s column it wasn’t easy — we had so much from which to choose.

The United Nations pressed fresh sanctions into action on North Korea after it tested more nuclear weapons.

Hurricane Irma left a path of damage and destruction in her wake after killing 70 people and knocking out power for 7 million people in Florida alone, and a staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tx) was blamed for clicking “like” on a pornographic image viewed on the Republican leader’s Twitter account.

However, nothing was as tawdry as what was going on in the White House on Sept. 13.

President Trump invited Senate Minority Leader Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.) over for a little late-night dinner, which included honey sesame crispy beef, sticky rice, chocolate cream pie and a little policy talk — all without GOP permission.

The morning after, Schumer and Pelosi announced the trio had set a compromise on U.S. immigration law, which included protection for the 800,000 DREAMers Trump attacked last week. The meeting also reportedly set the parameters for an increase in border controls without construction of the president’s heralded “big beautiful wall.”

Deemed very productive, the meeting drew a response from GOP leaders who reacted like an angry cuckold. They squawked and fussed at Trump, who flipped and flopped his way through an explanation like a guilty cheater.

Even Trump’s Tweets sounded like an explanation from a womanizing heel.

Oh yeah, there were strange bedfellows in D.C., so forget about Ivanka, Melania or Vlad — Donnie’s got a new groove and he not singing the Blues, he’s making deals with them.

So cue up your favorite Barry White record or tap the play button on the YouTube clip above. This ain’t no small affair, this is Donald Trump baby, so you know it’s got to be “yuge.”

Trump’s tryst with “Chuck and Nancy” marked the second time in as many weeks that The Donald was caught throwing out the GOP’s “do nothing” playbook along with all caution to the wind.

The meeting produced a framework for the memorialization of undocumented DREAMers, who under the old executive order were forced to divulge their personal information and whereabouts to ICE in exchange for protection from deportation.

Schumer said the agreement came without any discussion of building Trump’s wall on the country’s southern border.

To the contrary, President Trump admitted the meeting produced progress on DACA, but stated “no deal” was struck by way of his Twitter account. He also said his wall was never taken off the table, a fact later parroted by PR flak Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The naughty dinner date maddened Republican leadership and even dyed-in-the-wool right-wingers who began to revolt against The Donald and accuse #45 of abandoning his base.

Conservative talk radio hosts began banging the drums of dissent from Trump, and former adviser and long-time white nationalist Steve Bannon ran an absolutely damning headline — “Trump Caves on DACA!”

Some pissed-off Trumpers even began symbolically filming themselves burning their respective “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) caps across all corners of the Internet.

Conservative stalwart Ann Coulter even got in on the action.

Coulter labeled Trump dead in the water, begged for his impeachment, and welcomed a chance for President Pence.

Later, while touring damage done by Hurricane Irma in Florida, Trump promised the wall would come later.

NPR reported an e-mail from his re-election campaign that stated: “There’s been a lot of noise today and a lot of rumors. Let me set the record straight in the simplest language possible. WE WILL BUILD A WALL (NOT A FENCE) ALONG THE SOUTHERN BORDER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

Trump went on to blame the “mainstream media” and “liberals in Congress” for the misunderstanding about the barrier and urged his supporters to sign a petition that demanded building the wall.

Natural disaster tour ii

The president and FLOTUS Melania Trump for consecutive weeks toured devastated areas following a natural disaster on Sept. 14.

This week, the First Couple traveled to the Florida Keys, and our former nudie model FLOTUS continued her efforts to turn airport runways into a fashion runway.

Vogue reported Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One again dressed to the nines in an apparent homage to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Melania rocked a pair of Chanel ballet flats, with a simple, structured jacket to offset her cream-cuffed trousers and black leather Hermes Birkin.

After landing in Fort Myers, where she was joined by Sen. Marco Rubio, Melania switched to a pair of Converse low-tops, white jeans, an olive button-down and a simple white cap.

Mr. Trump donned the white “USA” caps sold on his campaign website for $40.

Once on the ground, the president handed out sandwiches and calmed hurricane victims with pictures, hugs, and promises of federally aided recovery.

He even resurrected his stance on last month’s violence in Charlottesville, Va. by repeating and congratulating himself for being correct about the racial incident. Trump again pointed out that the murderous incident was as much the fault of white supremacists and neo-Nazis as it was the protestors who lost a comrade when she was allegedly run over and killed by a KKK sympathizer.

Trump this time pointed directly to a violent anarchist group Antifa, which he counted as part of the non-violent counter-protestors who were in attendance. He again spoke of the violence on both sides of the hate gathering.

The Thursday statement continued Trump’s ever changing opinion on the rally, which turned deadly when a vehicle was driven into a crowd of gathering counter protestors.

Hours later, Trump finally signed a congressional resolution condemning white supremacists and characterized the violence in Charlottesville as “domestic terror,” in the name of murdered protestor Heather Heyer.

Approved by both houses of Congress, the measure was sent to Trump’s desk on Sept. 12, where it laid in wait for the president’s signature during the week with no mention of its existence.

The resolution also urges the president and his administration to speak out against hate groups and call on the Justice Department and other federal agencies to use all available resources to blunt the growing prevalence of racist, domestic terror.

First Amendment — right?

Ironically, Trump began his week with more struggles with race and freedom of the press.

On Sept. 11, popular ESPN Sports Host Jemele Hill labeled the president “a white supremacist” and a “bigot” in a conversation on Twitter. The co-host of “The Six” went on to describe Orange-wan-Kenobi as “the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime.”

The comment, made just hours after Trump held a dedication to those killed during 9/11, obviously hit the White House like a bomb.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Huckabee Sanders said the comments were “outrageous” and demanded that Hill be fired.

Huckabee Sanders’ proclamation set a dangerous precedent for the White House, which was roundly criticized by the media for calling for the firing of a private citizen who spoke in opposition to the president.

Hill later apologized for the comments, which were not supported by her employer ESPN, a Disney company.

By Sept. 15, just before he flew to Florida to review the damage done by Hurricane Irma, Trump took to Twitter to trash the “worldwide-leader in sports,” which he said is being dropped by a “record” number of people. The president demanded an apology “for untruth,” in the Tweet.

Later that day, the Democratic Coalition, an anti-Trump Super PAC, filed an ethics complaint against Huckabee Sanders for the public request. The group claims federal law prohibits government employees from influencing “ a private entity’s employment . . . solely on the basis of partisan political affiliation.” The group went on to say that Huckabee Sanders’ request violated the First Amendment, and stated that the press secretary’s request was “bizarre and disturbing” and she should in fact be fired.

The incident seemed to set the tone for a racially charged week for Trump, who continued to be haunted by less than damning statements in August surrounding the Virginia white supremacist protest.

Ironically, earlier in the week, Sen. Tim Scott traveled to the White House to give Trump his views on the controversial Charlottesville comments made last month. Scott, a Republican and not a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, was invited to the White House on Sept. 13 for a face-to-face with The Donald about the Charlottesville aftermath. Scott, who took exception to one of Trump’s many comments on the horrific events, stated the two talked about those comments, which the conservative senator said were not satisfactory and that the president’s moral authority was compromised.

Trump, speaking through White House spokeswoman Huckabee Sanders, denied that the two talked about Scott’s dissatisfaction, but instead about a way forward and the best way to bring people together.

Interviewed after the event, Scott described the sit-down as “constructive,” and stated he informed the president about the murderous past of white supremacists in the South. However, Scott said he did not attend the meeting to change the president.

“It’s who he has been,” Scott later said.

The Washington Post later reported a news release and picture from the White House had a caption that mislabeled the South Carolina senator as “Tom” Scott. The mistake was later corrected.

What had happened

This week also stood as a reminder of how much losing stinks for those of us who did not vote to “Make America Great Again.”

On Sept. 12, almost a year after her disappointing loss to the current occupant of the White House, former FLOTUS/U.S. Senator/Secretary of State Hillary Clinton emerged from the wilderness to tell us all — “What Happened.”

The 469-page, self-serving tome returned Clinton to the national spotlight to recount what it was like running for president, only to lose to a political novice like Donald J. Trump.

Said to be a cathartic work, the book finally allows Mrs. Clinton the opportunity to talk about one of the nastiest presidential races in U.S. history while reminding us that there is little less pathetic than a loser returning to explain and over analyze a loss.

Reviews seem to indicate the book was a must write for Clinton, who has been a punchline for the tactless Trump since he wished her into the cornfields of Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania with chants like “Lock her up.”

As one might suspect, in the book Clinton characterized Trump’s win as “a howl from the gut” of white nationalism while giving everyone a window into the exasperation of losing a race which saw her win by 3 million votes and still lose in the Electoral College.

Not full of revelations, the book allows “Crooked Hillary” to point the finger of blame at all the people and factors that led to her loss, when we all know it was her failure to capture the fancy of the “white working class” that led to her demise.

Secretary Clinton did take the time to give a good lashing to Former FBI Director James Comey, who she said “shived” her over the final three months, and to vent her obvious contempt for Trump, who has done nothing but continue to denigrate the former First Lady since his victory:

Trump’s idea of “being presidential” was on display after he re-tweeted a GIF image of himself striking a golf ball that seemed to hit Mrs. Clinton in the back of the head. No clue about whether Trump shouted “Fore!” (or even “Forty-Five!”) before striking the errant shot, but since he’s not known for courtesy on or off the links, we doubt it.