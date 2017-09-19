Trump’s UN rant leaves Shinbone Star staff feeling ‘totally destroyed’

Donald Trump’s first speech before the United Nations General Assembly was well attended. And it went downhill from there.

The speech was promoted as a way world leaders could reconcile Trump’s conflicting statements about the international body. What they got was a long rant filled with bluster and bravado, punctuated with rambling contradictions on why each country should look out for itself, and oh yeah, join together to protect each other as long as everyone coughs up money for the tab. As usual, Trump made it about acquiring money.

As Senate Leader Mitch McConnell would say, Trump hasn’t been “in the business” of international politics for long, and one shouldn’t expect much because it’s complicated. It was reported that some world representatives actually laughed at what Trump said, until they realized he was being serious.

In the Shinbone Star’s staff headquarters, it was mostly horror and disbelief in the surround sound theater. After a few shots for courage and Valium from the Doc, some courageous staffers rationalized the speech this way:

Glenn Redus: I don’t blame Trump for the North Korea problem. North Korea has been an issue for a helluva long time, and nobody has dealt with it effectively. Nor do I blame Trump for talking tough. North Korea is a real problem and a scary problem. Firing missiles over Japan just ain’t cool, and I can’t imagine that anybody thinks so. Where I begin to have a problem with this whole thing is when I ask myself whether I think Donald Trump has a firm grasp on the realities of nuclear holocaust. Have the generals and his other aides been able to boil down the horrors of a nuclear confrontation into a 140-character brief that this idiot is capable of understanding? I don’t necessarily disagree with a big-stick approach, but somewhere there has to be a carrot, too, and I don’t see this president as having the intellect to find one, or even fully understand what “totally destroying” North Korea would mean.

LarryBDNC: Meanwhile, Seoul is one quick artillery barrage away from massive destruction and loss of life. They’re probably thinking, “With friends like these . . .”

Ben Brailove: I couldn’t believe he actually called Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” in the speech. He sounds so unpresidential, so unprofessional, such an embarrassment to our country. He did remind of an action hero in a movie, making simplistic, macho threats. But not necessarily a good guy. He reminds me of Darth Vader. Also reminds me of a professional wrestler.

Gaynell Terrell: Someone should make Trump sit down and watch a few movies, like “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” or more recently, “Dunkirk.” Trump claimed that in WWII “patriotism led the Poles to die to save Poland, the French to fight for a free France, and the Brits to stand strong for Britain.” We’re pretty sure that on the River Kwai, the British and Americans were dying in Burma, and the British, French, Belgian and Dutch soldiers died, escaped or were taken prisoner at Dunkirk, France. The flag was democracy just as much as it was for nation-keeping. Trump’s actions since taking office have repeatedly shown he’s more interested in an autocracy for he and his billionaire cohorts in crime.



LarryBDNC: This guy turns every speech into a campaign rally even if it is only in his own head. Dude is running for re-election in front of the UN and he’s freaking lying!

TRUMP: “Fortunately, the United States has done very well since election day last November 8th. The stock market is at an all-time high, a record. Unemployment is at its lowest level in 16 years, and because of our regulatory and other reforms, we have more people working in the United States today than ever before. Companies are moving back, creating job growth the likes of which our country has not seen in a very long time. And it has just been announced that we will be spending almost $700 billion dollars on our military and defense. Our military will soon be the strongest it has ever been.”

His own policies have slowed the job growth he crows about.

Fred Bunch: The North Korean delegation was seated, ironically, in the second row, row, mere feet from The Donald, taking notes as he lambasted their country and leader. Continuing to label North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, “Rocket Man,” The Donald “Pocket Rocket” Trump didn’t fail to embarrass. And he didn’t even limit himself to North Korea. Forever zoned in on his hate for all things Obama, he couldn’t resist a jab at him:

“The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me.”

We can be confident of this as long as The Donald breathes.

His bellicose “America First,” and thumb-sucking whining that we never get a good deal, continues his isolationist and nationalistic agenda. He attacked ally and enemy alike, taking China to task, without mentioning its name, for not stepping up to confront North Korea; painted Iran as a “reckless regime” that is running an “economically depleted rogue state” whose chief export is “violence, bloodshed and chaos.” He denounced “radical Islamic terrorism,” even though he’s been avoiding the phrase; denounced the Syrian government, warning that some violence-plagued portions of the world “are going to hell.”

Only Russia escaped his wrath. How surprising.

Mastatalka: When our president delivered his historic speech to the United Nations, I was on my day job, cut off from the outside world. So, I could only read accounts or glean pieces of his all American tantrum. From everything I read, Orange Julius Caesar was in rare form and now North Korea, Iran and Venezuela are all on notice. I’m terrified, but not any more than I was when this dolt took office in January 2017. However, more terrifying than The Donald’s proclamations of annihilation, is the response from my fellow countrymen (and women) who have no problem with our president essentially declaring war on another nation through the United Nations. Look at this MSN poll at 4 p.m. today:

Is President Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea appropriate?

48% Yes

46% No

6% Not sure



How is it possible that I live in the same country where more people believe this provocatively, inappropriate action was the right thing to do when the leader of the free world addressed the leaders of all other recognized nations? The answer may be in the 2016 election results; or in a beatdown by an anarchist tied to “antifa;” or in the mind of a person setting off a bomb on a train in London in the name of a terrorist organization or maybe in that of Dylann Roof. In short, our species is terrifying and imperfect in every way. We have to just hope before we’re all pushing up daisies, that somewhere, someone remembers that “logic, reason and tolerance” are what allegedly keep us from being simple savages and animals. That comment can no longer be expected from an American leader.

Anne-Marie: Has there ever, in the history of the UN, been a national leader who used a taunting nickname on another leader and threatened to destroy the other man’s country? What have the people of North Korea done to us?

Ben Brailove:

* * *

If you missed the speech, here are the lowlights, with some editorial comment.

A new childish nickname for North Korean dictator Kim Jung Un, “Rocket Man.” Which he said out loud. (It’s actually kind of cool, and we think Little Mario and Lying Ted should lobby for a nickname upgrade.) He said Un was on a “suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

The United States could “totally destroy” North Korea if it doesn’t clean up its act. He then called it a “rogue nation” and “the scourge of our planet.”

“Some parts of the world are going to hell.” (Uh, that would be the US under Trump’s administration.)

The Iran nuclear deal “is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it — believe me.” (Why is it the people who lie the most always say “trust me” or “believe me.”)

“As long as I hold this office (ask Robert Mueller) I will defend America’s interest above all else.”

“In America, we do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone.” (Which could have been received better had he not detailed how the US won World War II, and established military bases in other countries, and annexed the Philippines, Iraq and Afghanistan, invaded Grenada, and organized the State Department to spread democracy around the world.)

“The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy.”

“ We will stop radical islamic terrorism because we cannot allow it to tear up our nation and, indeed, to tear up the entire world. We must deny the terrorists’ safe haven, transit, funding, and any form of support for their vile and sinister ideology. We must drive them out of our nation. ” (Uh, whose nation?)

Sadly, the only real take-away the members of the General Assembly have is this: This is what Trump said today. Trump’s code of dishonor means he could reverse his statement at any time. And he never has to say he’s sorry.