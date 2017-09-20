Trump: A cavalier attitude on ‘totally destroying’ 25 million people

America’s national embarrassment Donald Jerk Trump stood before the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday and threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.” It’s a country of 25 million people that The Donald is threatening to obliterate.

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” he declared.

Donald himself decided to work the nickname into his speech just hours before he took the dais, according to aides.

He vowed to act alone, if necessary. Another Oval Office occupant, George W. Bush famously made a “if you aren’t with us you’re against us,” declaration before attacking Iraq and Afghanistan. That worked out well, didn’t it?

Some reactions to one of the most unusual speeches before the Assembly in years:

“In the space of 42 minutes, he upended decades of rhetorical support by the United States for the collective philosophy of the United Nations as he defended his America First policy,” wrote the New York Times.

His bluster was received with nervous laughs, derision and disbelief by most everyone but conservative Republicans and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu.

“In over 30 years in my experience with the UN, I never heard a bolder or more courageous speech.” He later Twitted, “Israel’s policy on the Iran deal is very simple: Fix it or nix it. Above all, fixing the deal means getting rid of the sunset clause,” Netanyahu Twitted. “If Trump was determined to demonstrate to the world that he is unhinged and an imminent danger to world peace, he has succeeded with this speech, and will only make it harder for him to win over the world to his self-destructive goals,” said Trita Parsi, president of the National Iranian American Council. Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Margot Wallstrom told the BBC that “It was the wrong speech, at the wrong time, to the wrong audience.” “Trump’s ignorant hate speech belongs in medieval times — not the 21st Century UN,” Iran’s Mohammad Javad Zarif, its foreign minister, wrote on Twitter. Neither he nor Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president were in attendance.

Just minutes before Trump’s tirade began, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put “nuclear peril” as the gravest threat facing the world and warned that “fiery talk can lead to fatal misunderstandings.”

“This seems to be Trump even more fully embracing the so-called Madman Theory, in which he makes himself so unpredictable that other world leaders fear setting him off,” wrote the Washington Post’s Aaron Blake. David Axelrod Twitted, “If @POTUS held presser to share everything he knows a about Iran nuke pact & lay out his alternative, how long do you think it would last?”

White House press lackey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders tried to twist an Obama quote to bolster The Donald’s blather. “Presidents have always been clear to deter threats: “We could, obviously, destroy North Korea with our arsenals” -@BarackObama last year.”

However, she failed to mention that Obama was actually making the case against that, because he added: “But aside from the humanitarian costs of that, they are right next door to our vital ally, the Republic of Korea.”

Obama also wasn’t making a threat so much as registering a statement of fact.

Donald on the other hand is indeed making a threat, no matter how hollow his words and bluster may be.

The Donald’s speech will be remembered for some time, not as one for the ages, but as one of the most embarrassing by any Oval Office occupant.