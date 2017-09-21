Republicans indeed know a thing or two about fake news. They produce it

If there is one thing a Republican politician or strategist knows, it’s “fake news.” Turns out, they’re producing it.

From the early days of the Donald Trump campaign, charges of fake news flowed freely on cable news shows and interviews. It was the first and the fallback position for anything negative about the GOP or Trump personally. Voter suppression was fake news. Trump’s lack of popularity numbers was fake news. Climate change was fake news. Even truth itself was labeled fake news.

The Associated Press last week caught the GOP red-handed dealing in fake news. Turns out the Republican Governors Association — and you’d think they know better — quietly began publishing an online magazine in August that looks like a media outlet, and even branded itself that way on social media. It was forced to acknowledge it is a product of an official party committee that seeks to make Republicans look good, and Democratic opponents look bad. Just good old dirty name-calling.

The Free Telegraph is fake news, just like the Russian propaganda sites that took hold in the 2016 election season. Really. It makes a voter think: If you can’t trust a Republican to tell the truth, who can you trust?

“It’s propaganda for sure, even if they have objective standards and all the reporting is 100 percent accurate,” veteran communications aide Rick Tyler said. Tyler worked on Ted Cruz’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Thanks to The Free Telegraph, we learn such things as “Massachusetts Dems Notably Underwhelmed by Weak Bench of Candidates.” But “GOP Governor Kim Reynolds’ Pro-Jobs Policies Score Another Big Win for Iowa.”

There’s “Leftist Senator Called to Resign for Hate Speech,” but “Under GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Leadership, Indiana is Growing Jobs and Thriving.” You get the idea. Bash the Dems and elevate the GOP, and you don’t get demerits for exaggeration.

Kathleen Hall Jamieson, a University of Pennsylvania professor who studies political advertising, said the GOP publication commits “identity theft” by appearing to be mainstream news, because news carries a measure of credibility that blatantly partisan sites don’t have. A Democratic campaign staffer said The Free Telegraph is the GOP version of Pravda, the Russian propaganda outlet.

The idea that the average voter doesn’t know who to trust for truth is not news to us. A number of politically unaffiliated online outlets have wandered into editorializing and many of them take a decidedly liberal point of view. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary has trolled Trump for months, often featuring novelty words he tosses into the public conversation. It firmly declared, for example, that “covfefe” is not a real word. In any language. “Federalism” is this week’s political word of interest, as it applies to the Graham-Cassidy health care bill. “Rescinded” made news after the Trump Administration announced it would end DACA. “Svengali” peaked when Steve Bannon was fired.

And the British site The Poke, which describes itself as the United Kingdom’s largest “humour” online site, specializing in funny videos, has begun to editorialize about the United State’s peculiar problem of Trump, which if it wasn’t happening here would be pretty funny.

The Poke also gave us “The nine kinds of Donald Trump handshakes,” “Just another day in the life of the so-called president,” and “Donald Trump gets lost in Poland.”

Oddly enough, it was from The Poke that we learned some world leaders laughed at Trump’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday before realizing he was serious. On Wednesday it featured a video of Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau speaking to the UNGA and declared “Justin Trudeau takes down Donald Trump without even mentioning him. And for British humor, it’s spot on: