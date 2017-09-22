Ah, for the good old days, when two dolts could settle an argument and leave us out of it

Donald Trump to North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, days ago in New York City at the United Nations General Assembly: “We will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

North Korean leader responds to Trump: “I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged U.S. dotard with fire.” (Dotard: noun an old person, especially one who has become weak or senile.)

I suspect both The Donald and Sarah Huckabee Sanders had to look that one up.

In reality, “psycho” would be more fitting and much more hurtful.

Donald “Pocket Rocket” Trump, seems to have pissed off the little “Rocket Man,” Kim Jong-un with his just released new financial sanctions against North Korea, along with his recent threat.

Were the foot in the other mouth, doubtless The Donald would have been less than charitable in response.

North Koreans are already starving, living in a country where the leader is convinced that the United States (The Donald) is planning an imminent invasion. Basic necessities such as clean water, power, clothing and, food, are close to nonexistent.

To Kim, his rockets are more valuable, but if you have no people to fight and defend after an attack, the junkyard dog runs to the end of his chain.

Question is, who blinks first? Given Kim’s propensity for making hell-and-fury threats then backing down, is the smart money on Don?

Just days ago he stood in front of world leaders in New York at the U. N. General Assembly and declared he would pull out of the Iran Nuclear deal. Hours later, he waffled and opted to go for his favorite “renegotiation” stance. Who can take this guy seriously?

But his chilling “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” pretty much surprised. There were audible gasps.

Truth being, Kim has a rep for ignoring sanctions of any stripe. His regime is loaded with people who are expert at getting around the stinkin’ rules. They’ve been caught trying to ship rockets under tons of cigarettes, for example. Ships have forged registries. That kind of stuff.

The Don’s sophomoric “Rocket Man” moniker before the Assembly was taken as seriously as a glove across the face by Kim.

In fact, loss of face is exactly what it was.

In a perfect world, these two mentally challenged figureheads would meet at dawn, choose a weapon, walk 10 paces, turn and fire.

That the world should be so lucky.

There’s something to be said for “the good old days,” eh?

Seems that negotiation isn’t an option. Remember, The Don never apologizes. Doubt that Kim is going to just forgive and forget.

Are thumbs near the button? Will there be another Cuban Missile Crisis” moment?

Why in hell couldn’t Don just have passed the baton to anyone else and taken a long golfing holiday? Yeah, pipe dream.

So, here we sit, like birds in the wilderness, crapping on a limb.

Thanks again Psycho Don.