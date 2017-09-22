Kimmel wins war of words in health care debacle with Senate’s Doctor Death

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana has forgotten he’s a physician. You know, the “first do no harm” kind of professional who seeks to cure illnesses and prolong life. Dr. Kildare, Marcus Welby, M.D. — that kind of doctor. Why else would Doctor Death co-sponsor the absolute meanest version of Obamacare repeal and replace to date, a bill guaranteed to bring death and misery for Americans without health insurance?

Yes, yet another Obamacare repeal and replace sham. We had just settled into a steady news diet of hurricanes, earthquakes, North Korea and Donald Trump buffoonery. Now the partisan health care debate has reared its ugly head, again, and this time it’s for real.

Senate rules dictate Sept. 30 is the last day Republicans can win at Obamacare repeal by a tie vote. Vice President Mike Pence would add his vote and accomplish something the GOP has been promising for seven and a half years. That’s before ordinary Republicans and frenzied Trump supporters like coal miners and blue-collar workers realized Obamacare was the best thing that ever happened to them. Even saved some rabid Thrumpster lives. Put to a two-thirds vote of the entire Senate, this latest bill wouldn’t have a chance because it would get no Democratic votes.

Today Sen. John McCain said he would not vote for the bill because it was created strictly for Republicans and left Americans wondering from year to year whether they would be able to afford health insurance, depending on the outcome of the presidential election. Sen. Rand Paul has also said he would not vote for the bill, because he’s Rand Paul and he doesn’t play well with others. Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowsi, the champions who defeated the last Obamacare repeal debacle, had not said as of press time.

The Graham-Cassidy bill, the Grinch bill, is a mean one. It shuffles the job of health care policy off to the states, who can realistically come up with 50 different and very unequal and unfair plans. While Grinch doesn’t require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, the states can waive it, or allow insurance companies to raise premiums so high that people can’t afford to pay it. States could also opt out of things like maternity care and birth control coverage. Republicans control the state houses in 34 states.

“If Graham-Cassidy becomes law, there is no guarantee a child born with a congenital heart defect will get the coverage they need. It would depend on where they live, but even states with good intentions would struggle to protect children with the massive cuts to Medicaid included in this bill,” said Joan Alker with Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families.

The Congressional Budget Office won’t have time to score the bill, but some estimates say up to 30 million Americans could lose health insurance. The fact that Senate Republicans plan to vote on the bill without a CBO score and knowing how it will affect Americans is twisted, cynical and malicious. And downright mean.

To defeat the Grinch bill, Democrats are relying not on party statesmen or deep thinkers, but a late-night talk show host to champion the resistance. And it turn out Jimmy Kimmel has a good grasp of health care policy, after his infant son was born with a pre-existing heart condition. Kimmel could afford the best medical care possible to save his son, but under Grinch most average Americans would have made plans for a funeral instead of college.

This week Kimmel called Cassidy a liar for not delivering the kind of health care plan that Cassidy, a guest of his show in May, claimed was forthcoming. Then Kimmel double-downed after Cassidy’s remark that the talk show host didn’t understand the complexities of the bill.

“Oh, I get it, I don’t understand because I’m a talk show host,” Kimmel said. “Well, then help me out. Which part don’t I understand? Is it the part where you cut $243 billion from federal health care assistance? Am I not understanding the part where states would be allowed to let insurance companies price you out of coverage for having pre-existing conditions? Maybe I don’t understand the part of your bill in which federal funding disappears completely after 2026? Or maybe it was the part where the plans are no longer required to pay for essential health benefits like maternity care or pediatric visits?”

Face it, Doctor Death, the man has an audience of more than 2 million viewers a night. Kimmel’s message is all over Facebook. People who won’t read the Washington Post or the New York Times have seen it. You’ve been effectively and thoroughly shamed. And you know damn well your constituents will suffer from it: Louisiana ranks 49th in the country in overall health care trends, and is among the worst in rankings of states with people who died from health issues that are preventable. You’re not likely to get invitations for Christmas dinner, Dr. Grinch.

Trump is supporting the Grinch bill, showing yet again that he hasn’t read it, doesn’t understand it and doesn’t much care. And unfortunately, his opinion still holds weight for a vocal minority, or as satirist Andy Borowitz put it, “people who feared that Obama would take their guns are happy to have Trump take their health care.”

Meanwhile, a whole alphabet of medical professionals and health research organizations such as the American Medical Association and American Cancer Association have come out in opposition to the bill. They know the meaning of “first do no harm.”

Even the National Medicaid Directors Association, a bipartisan group representing all 50 states, says Grinch would place a massive burden on states because it mandates that states come up with their own plans by 2020. Few are likely to get it right or fair to children, minorities, women and the poor. And the mean-spirited Grinch-like Republicans in state houses who don’t recognize a woman’s right to an abortion even when the pregnancy could kill them, or pass laws that require a woman who has an abortion to have a funeral for the fetus, probably won’t fund Planned Parenthood services for early cancer detection.