Our fate rides on two morons not whipping out anything more than a dictionary

Kim Jong-un, in a classic up-yours threat, says North Korea might conduct the “biggest ever hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific.” Kim has promised the “highest level of hard-line countermeasure in history.”

“I think it could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific,” Ri Yong Ho, foreign minister, said, according to South Korean TV. “We have no idea about what actions could be taken, as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong-un.”

“I will make the man holding the prerogative of the supreme command in the U.S. pay dearly for his speech,” Kim said.

All this comes after Oval Office occupant, Donald “Psycho” Trump, promised to “destroy North Korea” during a speech filled with insults at the United Nations Assembly earlier in the week. Calling KJ “Rocket Man” was apparently not appropriate.

Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera noted a Pacific test could mean a nuclear-armed missile flying over Japan. However, since two missiles already invaded Japanese airspace recently, that’s hardly an insightful comment.

“Trump has denied the existence of and insulted me and my country in front of the eyes of the world and made the most ferocious declaration of a war in history,” Kim whined. He then backhanded The Donald, saying among other things, Trump is a “frightened dog” and a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” spouting “unprecedented rude nonsense.”

We already knew the dotard and nonsense things, Kim, but, thanks for reminding.

The Don responded via Twitter, that Kim is “obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people.”

Obviously, Don put very little thought into crafting that one.

“Stubby little prick,” would have been much more forceful, especially after having just told the guy you’re gonna wipe out his country of 25 million starving people.

“Experts” say KJ’s response to Trump, came straight from the launching pad, unencumbered by moderation filters. Any thought of the two sitting across the table and passing the peace pipe is pretty much screwed, they say.

Since Rocket Man, wrote his reply “in first person,” and it was the “first direct address to the world by any North Korean leader,” according to the South Korean government, that’s historic.

“Trump shot himself in the foot with his unabashedly undiplomatic United Nations General Assembly speech,” said Lee Sung-yoon, a Korea expert at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. “By threatening to totally destroy North Korea, he created the impression around the world that it is actually the United States — instead of North Korea — that’s motivated by aggression. In effect, Trump gave Kim Jong-un a freebie for another major provocation. Kim will oblige, and claim that it was in ‘self-defense’ against Trump’s unnerving threats.”

Drawing a line in the sand with his tiny foot and gesticulating with his hands, The Donald stood tall among morons during his United Nations tirade.

We are living in fortune times, children.