Reporter’s Notebook: We’re pretty sure Supreme Court justices shouldn’t do that

Gorsuch makes unprecedented switch from justice to political flak

New U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who with Republican backing stole the high court seat from nominee Merrick Garland, campaigned for the GOP agenda last week. And he did it in the Kentucky, home of Senate Leader Mitch McConnell.

In a speech at the University of Louisville, with McConnell in the audience, Gorsuch advocated for a limited role of the judiciary and said judges should stick to the laws as written rather than putting a modern-day spin on them. Never mind that would mean women and minorities would not be eligible to vote, gays not allowed to marry and women not allowed to get legal abortions, to name a few.

He also said national policy should not be entrusted to “a handful of unelected, life-tenured” judges. For his part, McConnell described the justice as “a thoughtful public servant . . . I knew he’d be great for this country.”

For a man who espouses a straightforward, simplistic notion of the court’s role, Gorsuch apparently had no problem in entering the court through a back door. Republicans refused to acknowledge former President Obama’s nomination of Garland, made with a year yet to go in his term. When Senate Democrats tried to block Donald Trump’s subsequent nomination of Gorsuch, his new buddy McConnell changed the rules to honor a simple majority vote in the 100-member, GOP majority Senate. All previous high court nominees have been confirmed with 60 votes.

Megyn Kelly has nothing to talk about

Megyn Kelly says she doesn’t want to talk about Trump in her new show, mornings on NBC. What she doesn’t seem to realize is the reason she has a high public profile and new NBC show is because of her well-publicized feud with Trump. Prior to Trump’s crude language about Kelly, 47, was just another blonde professionally angry person on FOX News.

“I don’t want to talk about Trump all day,” Kelly said. “In fact, the bar is very high for Trump coverage. If you want Trump, you can watch virtually every channel in the country and get Trump non-stop. I think people are looking for a break from that. Not just Trump, it’s inside the Beltway. I don’t want to talk about Mitch McConnell either, or Chuck Schumer or Nancy Pelosi.”

Unfortunately, Megyn, talking policy instead of personality in politics doesn’t sell in broadcasting these day. You could always run cat videos.

Rats depart a sinking ship

Two headhunters confirmed to Politico that they have heard from “multiple” White House staffers looking for a new line of work. Like rats on a sinking ship, they are expected to flee come January — any earlier and it would look like they made a mistake, which was hiring on to serve the ungrateful and undisciplined Trump.

“There is no joy in Trumpworld right now,” one adviser told Politico. “Working in the White House is supposed to be the peak of your career, but everyone is unhappy, and everyone is fighting everyone else.”

And no one wants to go to jail. An ex-aide complained this month he had been forced to raid his kids’ college fund to pay legal bills and provide security for his family. “It’s very expensive and nobody’s called me and offered to help,” said Michael Caputo. Trump’s legal bills are being paid by the Republican National Committee.

Even the Chinese believe ‘Made in China’ is outdated

Speaking to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum last week, Jack Ma said artificial intelligence is disrupting the jobs market in the United States, and we can no longer depend on manufacturing to drive our economic engine. Ma is founder and chairman of Alibaba, a Chinese e-commerce company and the sixth largest internet group by revenue.

“We should not be talking ‘Made in China,’ ‘Made in America.’ It’s going to be ‘Made in Internet.’ ” Ma said. That’s in direct conflict with Trump’s “America First” populist agenda and promises to restore manufacturing jobs. Which he constantly lies about — ask Carrier.

The difference between Trump’s vision and Ma’s vision? It’s a generational thing, he said. The 71-year-old Trump still “labors” under an outdated business model. (If the Chinese could make pet food that didn’t poison pets, the internet could take over the world.)

Also speaking at the forum, Microsoft founder Bill Gates once more apologized for that Control+Alt+Delete thing. He’s right, it’s awful.

Dear world leaders: Grow up (Warning: explicit language, slurs)

It’s getting to where a person can’t keep track of which world leader is insulting whom.

Donald Trump called football player Colin Kaepernick a son-of-a-bitch, but called North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un a rocket man on a suicide mission. But it was Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte who called Kim a fool and son-of-a-bitch who is playing with dangerous toys. Duterte also said “every generation has a madman . . . in our generation it is Kim Jong-un.” Or was he talking about Trump? Kim called Barak Obama a juvenile delinquent,” a “clown” and said “he still has the figure of monkey while the human race has evolved through millions of years.” But it was Trump who accused Obama of being born in Africa.

Sigh. Is there an adult on the world stage?

Unconfirmed rumor but it sounds about right

Trump is asking staff for names of potential nominees for ambassador to Puerto Rico. Fox and Friends mentioned there was no American presence there.

We’ll just leave this one here and you fill in the blanks. She looks happy.