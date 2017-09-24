With his NFL comments, Trump puts the ‘pig’ in ‘pigskin’

Kim Jong-un is a “Rocket Man” in Psycho Don Trump’s world, but NFL players who kneel during playing of the National Anthem are “sons of bitches” in his latest mindless blather.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired,’ ” the president said at a political rally yesterday in Alabama for Sen. Luther Strange.

Then, Trump opined, the “protests would stop if fans left games when players did not stand for the anthem. The only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it’s one player, leave the stadium.”

Yeah, you paid nearly $700 for your standard adult admission ticket to the Cowboys vs. Cards game, plus hefty parking fees, and now you’re going to just walk away?

Get yourself a heaping helping of fucking REALITY Psycho Don.

I wasn’t going to type another word concerning The Donald for maybe a week or two. But again, the damned idiot screwed me.

Colin Kaepernick, a quarterback formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, started the kneel-down protests by kneeling on the sideline during the playing of the National Anthem before each game when tradition dictates that everyone stands. With his action, Kaepernick and some other NFL players who support him, are trying to draw attention to the fact that people of color are still being oppressed in the United States, particularly with regard to violent interactions with the police.

When the “kneel-downs” began, I was critical. Now, I applaud them.

As for Psycho Donald Trump interjecting himself into Kaepernick’s peaceful protest proves that he’s worse than just being a racist prick, he’s lower than his own swamp scum. His hatred knows no boundaries.

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities,” Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the league retorted.

Psycho even panned the league safety concerns Friday, saying, said the league was “losing television viewers in part because it was too focused on safety, including penalizing players for making hard tackles. They’re ruining the game.”

Nor did the Orange One even stick to one professional sport, turning his attention to the league that plays with an Orange Ball, the NBA. Upset that star player Stephen Curry had expressed reservations about visiting the White House to celebrate the Golden State Warriors’ championship, Trump publicly rescinded the invitation:

Trump paid for that remark when NBA star LeBron James piped up in support of Curry:

Plenty of NFL players were livid after Trump’s comments about their league, including Eric Ebron, tight end for the Detroit Lions:

Wouldn’t matter, would it?