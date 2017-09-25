TRUMPLANDIA: SEPT. 18 – 25, 2017

WORLD DOMINATION TOUR EDITION!!!

Gallup Poll: 38 percent — up from 37 percent last week

Rasmussen Poll: 43 percent — same as last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets- O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the President, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

The week Trump took over the world!

The week of our Trump – Sept. 18, 2017 — This week in Trumplandia, our feckless leader broke out his edition of the board game Risk, rolled the dice and took over the world during four fun-filled days at the United Nations in New York City.

During his time at center stage before the U.N. General Assembly, Orangus Khan offered tips on re-organizing the 72-year-old world organization, threatened the nuclear annihilation of North Korea, undermined the world’s ability to inspect Iran’s nuclear arsenal, and created a new African nation, before rolling on to Alabama to bang the drum for his Senate candidate while inflaming racial tensions.

U.N. week kicked off on Sept. 18 when President Man-baby unfurled his ideas on how to help make the United Nations great again. Since his 2016 campaign, The Donald has said America was paying too much (22 percent of the U.N.’s operating cost) into the worldwide body and providing protection on the cheap.

On Monday, Trump said that in order to “reach its potential,” the group of sovereign nations needed to cut back on mismanagement and red tape while ad focus more on the people in the 193-nation organization. Though he gave no specifics on how his vision of greatness would be accomplished, Trump pointed out that he saw greatness across the street when he built Trump World Tower, and said the U.N. should step up its efforts.

Stopping short of again rebranding the U.N. as “not a friend of democracy,” Trump struck a tone and even fit in a meeting with his buddy Bibi Netanyahu and a ring smooch from U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guteress.

Although that first day was yuuuge, history would not be set until Day 2 when Trump doubled down and unfurled “The Trump Doctrine” to the world.

In an address, hailed as “unhinged” by his detractors and as the greatest U.N. speech ever by his supporters, a defiant Trump stepped to the mic and set a bellicose tone for our nation by defining what “America First” actually means.

In the provocative speech, allegedly written by Alt-Right cronies Stephen Miller and Stephen Bannon, Trump first advised the nations of the world to put their respective nations first, because he certainly intended to put America first.

However, then he performed a drive-by shooting, spraying targets left and right, but especially taking aim at “radical Islam,” Syria, Venezuela, Cuba, Iran and his favorite target — North Korea.

North Korea has been a rogue nation since 1950 and has most recently ramped up its nuclear missile testing shortly after Trump was sworn-in. Known as a remote and anti-social Communist nation, the leaders of North Korea had historically never reached out to the western world.

That was until “Lil Kim” invited NBA great and fellow reality TV star Dennis Rodman and some friends to visit in 2014. Rodman last hung out with his buddy Kim Jong-un three months ago before ending up in rehab for his problem with alcohol addiction.

Since taking office, Trump and Kim have bonding more through the president’s aggressive Tweets and the dictator’s provocative missile launches. Trump threatened North Korea with “fire and fury” in August, and since that time Kim has launched two more missiles. Since then, sanctions against North Korea and its leader, dubbed “Rocket Man” by Trump, have been tightened.

The🇺🇸has great strength & patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy #NoKo. pic.twitter.com/P4vAanXvgm — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

On Tuesday, Trump ramped things up, preaching to the empty seats from the North Korean diplomatic delegation and threatening nuclear annihilation for the southeast Asian nation of 25 million people.

The threat, in a normally peaceful forum, was cheered by hardline Conservatives who believe a more aggressive approach was necessary to stop Kim’s dangerous missile play. For those of us who selfishly never want to witness a real live nuclear attack, Trump’s speech seemed a reckless and unnecessary show of bravado.

Trump went on to say that Rocket Man is “on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.”

Riding high after scaring the everybody the day before, the president followed up by approving increased economic sanctions on the “Hermit Kingdom,” especially after the moves were backed by both China and Russia.

Since Trump’s rant, Kim — in his first public address ever — threatened to make Orangus Khan pay dearly for his threats, and by way of making good on his promise, now threatens to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. Leading up to his announcement, the North Korean leader referred to Trump’s comments as: “the sound of a dog barking,” and described the U.S. president as “mentally deranged,” a “dotard” and “full of megalomania.”

Trump countered by stirring the pot with flights of B-1B Lance bombers and F-15C Eagle fighters through the region.

However, not content with sowing seeds of discord on just one continent, Trump went on to praise the economic growth and an improving health system that his well-heeled friends’ have sought to profit from on the continent of Africa. In a speech before representatives from a range of nations including Ghana, Uganda, Zambia, Botswana and Angola, Trump praised the continent’s economic potential.

The man with a “very good brain” praised the health system of “Nambia,” which he said is increasingly self-sufficient. The only problem is, no such country actually exists although Trump mentioned it twice in his address. The White House would later specify that Trump actually meant “Namibia” which thwarted an Ebola outbreak two years ago.

The gaffe played out “bigly” on social media, where Trump was teased and taunted for the flub.

Everybody loves Melania

With his first appearance before the U.N. General Assembly setting historical precedent, Trump was not the only member of his family grabbing worldwide attention.

Both Ivanka and First Lady Melania Trump gave speeches before the worldwide organization for peace during the four day extravaganza.

The FLOTUS spoke out against cyber-bullying during a U.N. luncheon on Sept. 20 and the nation’s fascination with the first couple’s relationship only grew this week.

Many wondered how the FLOTUS could seriously address the phenomenon when her husband, the leader of the free world, could continually “weaponized” his personal social media account to attack other nations, businesses and private citizens, all from the bully-pulpit of the U.S. presidency.

Donning a stunning, hot pink Delpozo belted, wool coat/dress, Mrs. Trump spoke out against bullying, which she said too often targets “the weakest, most innocent and vulnerable among us — our children — who ultimately suffer the most from the challenges that plague our societies.”

The almost $3,000 dress, replete with puffy, flowing, sleeves, stole the show during the former lingerie model’s address and became all rage on social media, particularly on Twitter where memes and gifs sometimes lampooned the First Lady, including one that even fancied her as a character from “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

In Zagreb, Croatia an English language billboard appeared that they said hailed the FLOTUS’ use of her second language, but was obviously offensive to Melania, who threatened a lawsuit.

Trump demanded the removal of the billboards, which showed the First Lady delivering a speech before a fluttering American flag with the slogan — “just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English.”

The billboard was removed, but attorney Natasa Pirc-Musar told the Associated Press that Mrs. Trump is still “analyzing possible further legal steps” against the school.

“We are very sorry that the billboards were misunderstood as something intended to mock the U.S. first lady,” a spokesman for the school said. The Croatian school named The American Institute, said the billboard was meant as something positive and a way to show Mrs. Trump as a role model.

A CNN poll this week places Mrs. Trump’s popularity above that of her husband in America. In fact, the poll suggests that she has experienced a major surge in popularity over the last few months.

Melania drew a 44 percent favorability rate, which tops The Donald’s, which was set at 43 percent in the most recent Rasmussen Poll, a conservative stalwart.

A CNN poll gauged the popularity of First Daughter Ivanka, who drew a favorable rate of 41 percent, while her husband, Jared Kushner, a special aide to the president, drew just a 20 percent favorable rating.

And the winner is . . .

Speaking of ratings and votes, on Sunday night, the 69th Emmy Awards was hosted by CBS Late Show host and Trump critic Stephen Colbert.

Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the awards show highlighted the best in American television, but had more than a sharp focus on President Trump, who was teased, taunted and criticized during the three-hour show.

The program began with an over the top opening and dance routine from Colbert, along with his stinging opening remarks that blamed the annual awards for causing Trump to run for president in the first place.

“We all know that the Emmys mean a lot to Donald Trump because he was nominated multiple times for “Celebrity Apprentice,” but he never won,” Colbert mused. “If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president. So this is all your fault.”

Next, Emmy Award winning “Veep” actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in a skit at a fake White House press conference and mocked Trump for being supportive of white supremacists.

In addition to Colbert and Louis-Dreyfus, members of the cast of movie classic “9 to 5” also bashed the president, without naming him.

Actresses Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin addressed the crowd during a reunion of the hit movie.

Fonda referenced the 1980s movie where the trio rebelled against Dabney Coleman, who portrayed an abusive boss.

“In that movie, we refused to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot,” Fonda said.

“And in 2017, we still refuse to be controlled by a sexist, egotistical, lying hypocritical bigot,” Tomlin added.

Even former White House Spokesman Sean Spicer got in on the act as part of Colbert’s mischief.

Spicey made a surprise and controversial cameo as part of a Colbert prank that took a dig at Trump’s inaugural crowd gaffe back in January. Announced as comedian Melissa McCarthy for the spot, Spicer estimated the number of viewers at home watching the awards show.

Taking a page from his post-inaugural presser, Spicer said the show was “the largest audience to witness an Emmys. Period. Both in person and around the world!”

Spicer was later criticized for the appearance, which some said gave the former spokesman a pass for his controversial former role in the Trump White House.

Amazingly, the president, a voracious television watcher, found time between the threats against North Korea, the renewed threats to repeal Obamacare and his ratcheting up of racial tension to weigh in on the anti-Trump festivities at the Emmys.

He was of course very “presidential.”

The Maverick shoots a hole in Graham-Cassidy

Much of the week was spent anticipating not only the bombastic words of the president, but also anticipating the votes of his cohorts who were set again to try and repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It will be their third attempt in the past eight months.

The latest manifestation is labeled “Graham-Cassidy,” named for Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and looks to change the funding formula for the ACA by using a block grants that leave funding for healthcare and Medicaid/Medicare to each state.

Trump has called out anyone thinking of voting against the measure, labeling as “the Republican(s) who saved Obamacare.”

Sen. John McCain (R- Ariz.) announced on Sept. 22 he would not vote for it.

Republicans need 50 votes in the Senate to pass the bill, so McCain’s planned no vote puts the measure in jeopardy, with at least one other senator, Rand Paul (R-Ky.), also voicing his displeasure.

McCain returned from surgery for brain cancer in July to kill the last repeal attempt by Congress, and his most recent announcement deals a blow to Republican leadership that hopes to repeal the ACA when they bring the matter to a vote at the Sept. 30 deadline.

“I take no pleasure in announcing my opposition,” McCain said after his announcement. “Far from it. The bill’s authors are my dear friends. I hope that in the months ahead, we can join with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to arrive at a compromise solution that is acceptable to most of us, and serves the interests of Americans as best we can.”

The hastily thrown together bill came at the not-so-subtle urging of Trump, who mocked and goaded the Republican controlled Congress to fulfill his campaign promise and replace the federal healthcare law that provides coverage to more than 22 million Americans.

Trump of course took to Twitter voice his displeasure with the insolent McCain.

And here they are — honoring the First Amendment: The S.O.B’s!

Members of the Ravens and Jaguars kneeled during the national anthem in response to Trump tweets including Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis. pic.twitter.com/fGrfIoRtdz — Jessie 🇰🇪 (@JMKTV) September 24, 2017