‘Nambia’ wasn’t just a mistake, it’s a symptom

There was another Trump moment at the United Nations last week that while not exactly overlooked, didn’t cause much more than a ripple.

While President Donald Trump’s “Nambia” gaffe generated a few laughs on social media, it also provided me with an “aha moment” about how such an incompetent boob was able to win the hearts and minds of red-baked Americans . . . I mean aside from the fact that like them, he’s a blatant bigot.

I used to wonder how people could watch the same presidential debates I watched, listen to the same well-reasoned and literate responses from one candidate vs. the blithering idiocy of the other, then go out and vote for the idiot. “Nambia” made me realize that people didn’t vote for Trump in spite of his stupidity, they voted for him because of it.

Truth is, even a flaming snowflake libtard like me doesn’t know a whole lot about Namibia. The difference is that after Trump screwed it up, I tried — at least in a superficial way — to find out more. In most liberals there burns a spark of curiosity, a desire to be educated, and a sense of shame when we don’t come up to the mark.

Can Trumpers say the same?

Used to be in this country when somebody called you “stupid,” it was a pretty clear insult. People would have been hurt by such a remark and would have tried to fill the gaps in their knowledge by cracking open a book or reading a newspaper. People flocked to things called libraries.

Nowadays, it seems there’s a big honking element of society that wears its stupidity like a badge of honor, and in Donald Trump they’ve found their poster boy.

I doubt your average Trumper was embarrassed by their president mixing up Namibia with Zambia, reasoning that all the fuss was merely about two African nations that nobody cares about anyway — nations filled with lots of people, many of whom, presumably, are black.

And if we’re being honest, plenty of libtards might have made the same mistake Trump made. Sadly, it’s a fact that insular Americans of every stripe are just not that familiar with the geography of Africa.

When confronted with their own ignorance, most liberals recognize it as a flaw, embarrassed, perhaps, that we didn’t realize Namibia has that extra “i.” Red hats, on the other hand, find Trump’s gaffes endearing because they see proof that his ignorance is on a par with their own. They won’t look anything up because, clearly, their president doesn’t either.

Instead of feeling embarrassed, they feel validated that a racist dunce just like them rose to the highest office in the land, a land where racism and stupidity go hand-in-hand.

Nambia, Zambia, Namibia . . . what does any of it matter? Is the cartography of the “Dark Continent” really not your thing? Well, apply the same normalization of ignorance to more important issues of the day, like health care, the environment, taxes, foreign policy, nuclear proliferation, or who to vote for in 2020 and you begin to see the problem.

How many Trumpers did we hear howling their outrage over Obamacare while singing the praises of the selfsame ACA?

So shut those books and throw away them newspapers; The Donald is in the Oval Office and he’s got us covered. Crack open a beer, switch on Fox News and relax. Maybe later, if we ain’t too tired, we can go down the street and burn a cross on the front lawn of that new Nambian family, then we’ll go out for ice cream and celebrate.

Yes, Donald Trump is a true Man of the People — the unapologetically stupid ones.