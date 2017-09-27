A rapacious sponge is proving deadly to our national dialogue

There are two hugely different species of sponge in America. The common sponge is an ocean-dwelling invertebrate with a porous, fibrous skeleton that sucks impurities from seawater unless it is ripped from its home to wash cars. The lesser variety of sponge is a rotund, vaguely orange type that rapaciously absorbs the news industry’s resources, sucking both energy and journalistic talent from more important matters. That specie is known kindly as “The Donald,” otherwise the ersatz President of the United States. Whether that is by fate or design is the subject for a different monologue.

High on the list of Donald the Sponge’s list of current miseries is the regime of Kim “Rocket Man” Jong-un, the North Korean albino panda with the bad haircut who builds nuclear weapons when he’s not having sex parties with innocent schoolgirls. Just what created him is a hot topic among pundits, but what he intends to do with all his nuclear weapons — and what the U.S. can do about it — might be a better question for them to pursue.

Mr. Trump has so far ruled out bombarding Pyongyang with cheese, reportedly one of the plump little leader’s favorite foods. That leaves him few options short of his stated “bombing the shit” out of North Korea in a spasm of flame and fury. Barring that, Trump seems limited to more threats and inflammatory name-calling. Conversely, if the commander-in-chief orders his generals to follow through on his threats to destroy North Korea and its 25 million people, we’re all in a lot of trouble.

Most alarming is the final subject of this prognostication: Who, exactly, is in charge?

That’s an important thing to know when a hydrogen bomb can arrive on your doorstep in 26 minutes. Is the person in charge our reckless, spontaneous, self-indulgent president? Trump’s competency may one day become the basis for the biggest constitutional crisis to ever confront America, but if the president isn’t in charge, the democracy is already doomed.

Central to the subject are Trump’s generals. Where do they fit in? While all eyes and ears are riveted on Trump’s latest irrelevant twaddle, the generals quietly move America’s troops around the world with impunity.

At great risk is the sacrosanct appreciation that American military officers are always and unquestionably subordinate to the elected civilian in the Oval Office. Whether that ideal remains intact is an unplumbed and unanswered question. It is far easier for journalists on the 24-hour news cycle to whip up a frenzy over inappropriate kneeling, praying, or whether baby seals should be clubbed, than it is to explore the fate of our democracy.

This looming issue, although insanely volatile, remains invisible while Trump’s confused regime — tentatively propped up by his generals — collapses around him.

When the nation learned of the appointments of retired Marine Corps Gen. James N. Mattis to head the Pentagon, his colleague, retired Marine Gen. John Francis Kelly to be White House Chief of Staff, and active duty Army Major Gen. Herbert Raymond “H.R.” McMaster to be 26th national security adviser, there was a collective sigh of relief.

Only during World War II when the American military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reigned supreme were military men as powerful as today. The notion that Trump has his tiny hand on the nuclear trigger is so scary that most folks — even Republicans — were relieved by the perceived buffer of relatively sane generals. Nary a word of caution was raised by the spineless menagerie of sheep ruling Congress.

As for the Fourth Estate, it swooned over the departure of disgraced Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, accused of playing footsie with nefarious Russians. But seldom have the roles of the remaining generals been explored, or the implications of having three professional military officers so close to the throttle of government. Little has been said of cherished traditions dictating that military officers’ only responsibility in war and peace is the execution of orders from their civilian superiors. Believing that all three generals are honorable men is less than reassuring.

How about this scenario?

The president wakes up one morning and tweets that he is sending bombers to obliterate Pyongyang. When urged to reconsider by his generals, he sacks them and orders a first-strike nuclear attack on North Korea. For emphasis he tweets that he intends to send our fleet of B-2 stealth bombers on provocative flights of fancy.

What can be done before the orders are executed? Ideally, Congress will instantly convene to possibly intercede, but what then?

Will Democrats refuse to participate in meaningful dialogue with their counterparts across the aisle, even to remove a crazy man in the White House? Will they demand that Republicans first embrace their principles, no matter how outlandish, before they act?

Will Republicans huddle in their conclaves, calling each other names disguised as demands for action? About the time they all start getting wound up the bombs will go off, making American democracy moot.

The answer must lie with the generals, the same men sworn to uphold and execute the orders of the President of the United States. If they refuse to carry out Trump’s orders, they know they will be replaced. Look no further than former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates to know how that scenario will end.

If the generals rebel and take charge of U.S. armed forces, resisting the legal authority of the Executive Branch, they are guilty of treason. Military officers take an oath of allegiance to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, and shedding their oath would ultimately destroy America’s reluctant trust in its generals.

However, if the generals acquiesce to Trump’s bombastic blather, the stability of the world will be shattered before anyone else can intervene.

In this grim scenario, if Trump’s generals don’t immediately order the armed forces to stand down, the American government may not survive the ensuing chaos. If they decide to nobly sacrifice everything they have sworn to uphold for a greater good, violence and anarchy are almost assured and our grand experiment, the birth of the American republic, will fail. American leadership could be reduced to a succession of hackneyed, tinpot regimes legitimized by money grubbing politicians and nodding donkeys in uniform, all kowtowing to a deranged despot.

There are some who say that has already happened.

While The Donald is often alarming, he is always confusing, leaving no time for serious examination about what is going on behind his spongy countenance. Vulgar exhibitionism is not news, it is merely bad theater. The Fourth Estate must be capable of not allowing Trump to suck its efforts through his nefarious filters.

The press must expose threats to our sacred institutions before it is too late to save them. With Mr. Trump’s histrionics on the back burner, the national dialogue could still be revived. Otherwise, by the time Trump is finally gone, so will America’s diminishing trust in its own institutions.

Our country is tottering now. Many more missteps and it might even fall.