Why Trump’s America is not American

This does not happen in America, until Donald Trump. About 200 disability activists, including some in wheelchairs, were arrested this week as Senate Republicans rushed to ram the Graham-Cassidy health care bill down the throats of voters, who overwhelmingly opposed it. Capitol police forcibly wheeled the activists out of the hearing room and herded them together to be bused out.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. The Department of Homeland Security published new rules in the Federal Register to announce it will include “social media handles, aliases, associated identifiable information and search results” on social media as part of the files on all immigrants, including permanent residents and naturalized citizens. Privacy rights advocates say the snooping is nothing more than monitoring of immigrants’ political views. The new rules take effect Oct. 18.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. A lawyer nominated for a federal judgeship in Texas recently said transgender children are part of Satan’s plan of apocalyptic destruction, and same-sex marriage would lead to bestiality and polygamy. Jeff Mater, now the first assistant attorney general in Texas, has long opposed nondiscrimination on LGBT issues and advocated for bathroom policing.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. Neo-nazi groups and the Ku Klux Klan wave the American flag without comment from the White House, but a black football player who takes a knee during the Star Spangled Banner to protest social injustice is labeled a son-of-a-bitch by Trump in a feel-good-if-you’re-Trump campaign rally.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke of California says he will overhaul the department because 30 percent of the staff is not loyal to him, Trump or the flag. “I really can’t change the culture until I change the structure” of the department, he says, in order to do things like increase oil drilling on federal parkland and do away with the Endangered Species Act.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. With 3.4 million people in dire straits in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, Homeland Security has denied a request to waive the Jones Act to help move much-needed supplies of food, water and fuel. The Jones Act limits shipping between coasts to American-flagged vessels. The same request was recently granted, after hurricanes Harvey and Irma damaged Texas and Florida. A national poll shows 54 percent of Americans didn’t know that people born in Puerto Rico are American, too. As for Trump, he apparently sees them as Mexicans.

This does not happen in America, until Trump. All American intelligence agencies agree that the Russians interfered with the 2016 presidential election. Some 21 states were notified that hackers attempted breaches of their voting system. A new report shows that Russian-affiliated groups bought ads intended to undermine democracy and increase racial and religious division. And yet neither Trump nor the Republican leadership has stepped up to demand an investigation of what happened. Disrespecting the national anthem, bad. Election meddling, not so much.

Well, this does happen in America. In one of his mad-genius highlight performances, Jimi Hendrix plays the Star Spangled Banner at Woodstock in 1969. It was a simpler time. It was before Donald Trump.