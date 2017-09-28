How is Trump doing with babies?

“Actually, I was only kidding. You can get that baby out of here. Don’t worry, I think she really believed me that I love having a baby crying while I’m speaking. That’s OK. People don’t understand. That’s OK.” — Donald Trump, booting a mother and her crying baby from a rally moments after saying “I love babies” (August 2, 2016)

That was then. For the moment, Mr. Trump is concerned with the sanctity of the flag. Babies are way in the back. Kneeling before flag bad, standing before it good. Simple, nothing implicit about race, or protest, or social injustice, of course not. Symbolism is hugely confusing. Apparently better to ignore.

Not much is mentioned, either, about 3,000 more troops heading to Afghanistan, where our epic-making 16-year war churns on. Good news, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and a few other fast-food franchises are doing a big business there. Bad news, nobody hears about it because all eyes are on our ostensibly demeaned flag and its greatest, smartest, and best defender, Mr. Trump.

No doubt the flag controversy will percolate for a while, so there is some time to revisit Mr. Trump’s regard for babies. American presidents make a big deal out of kissing babies.

Unfortunately, babies are being killed in a variety of places and by a variety of methods, from bombs, gas and drone-fired missiles. Some babies — probably most — died from the weapons of America’s enemies. But quite a few also died from American weaponry. We have the greatest weapons-delivery systems that almost always assure that only the real bad guys get it. Except when they don’t.

The Syrians recently reported 201 children have been killed in the Yemeni civil war since the beginning of 2017, 152 boys and 49 girls. A UNICEF official made the observation three days after an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition killed six children and three women. The Saudis are Mr. Trump’s big buds since they danced around together with big swords. Afterward, the Saudi princes spent $10 billion on U.S. munitions and arms.

Closer to home, the United States admitted that its air strikes in ISIS-held territories of Iraq and Syria led to the deaths of 484 civilians so far (July). The U.S.-led coalition admits it, noting they were fighting ISIS.

The U.S. Central Command provided a press release that claimed it, “takes extraordinary efforts to strike military targets in a manner that minimises (sic) the risk of civilian casualties,” but claimed, “In some incidents casualties are unavoidable.”

Apparently so. In Afghanistan, civilian deaths are at an all-time high in the 16-year war, according to the United Nations. Very bigly, in current presidential vernacular.

U.S. and Afghan air strikes contributed to the surge of civilian victims, with a 43 percent increase in casualties from the air. All part of the latest U.S. “surge” to win the unwinnable. Child casualties increased by 9 percent to 436, compared with the same period last year, and another 1,141 children were wounded. Female deaths rose by 23%, with 174 women killed and 462 injured.

Trump has publically said nothing about the lingering war or the babies it is killing.

“I love babies. I love my children, I love babies,” he insisted in Iowa last year.

Except when they’re crying.