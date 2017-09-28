Try a little tenderness

In August 1988, when then-Vice President George Herbert Walker Bush accepted the GOP nomination as president of the United States, he called for a “kinder, gentler nation.”

Lord, could we use some of that now.

Bush the First is no wimp. He served in World War II and went on to a career in public service that included a stint as director of Central Intelligence before becoming Ronald Reagan’s VP. He celebrated his 90th birthday, in 2014, with a parachute jump. Yet Bush‘s goal as president was to ensure that the American people helped each other and treated others with respect.

Contrast that with the current occupant of the Oval Office, who seems determined to “Make America Great Again” by putting the American people at each other’s throats.

Instead of urging gentleness and kindness, 45 incites his followers to anger over immigration, North Korea and most recently, the decision by some NFL players to kneel during the National Anthem as a silent protest of racism.

Has there ever, in the history of the Republic, been a president who would refer to fellow citizens as “sons of bitches” during a public speech? And not content with that, 45 is now calling for the NFL to pass a rule that makes standing during the anthem mandatory, as though he were the one making the rules for the league.

After calling for Americans to boycott the NFL, 45 tweeted his approval of the “anger” he heard when fans booed some of the players during Monday night’sgame between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals. One wonders how Trump even heard the booing if he boycotted the game as he expected the rest of us to do.

The nastiness of Trump’s followers isn’t confined, of course, to the political arena. I was following a Facebook thread from my hometown paper about the local school district’s decision to dismiss classes early on Monday because of the unseasonal heat wave. Many of those schools are old and do not have air conditioning.

Some comments were appalling. Several called the children “snowflakes” and “crybabies,” and one suggested that all they needed was a fan, a water cooler and “wet sheets” to wrap anyone who was overcome by the heat.

We’re talking about children, for God’s sake. Some of them are 5 years old. If anyone treated their own kids that way, they’d merit a visit from Protective Services.

This is what we’ve come to. People making mean remarks about children because the adults in charge made a decision that some folks don’t agree with.

To return to former President Bush: He didn’t just mouth the words, he put his beliefs into action by starting the Points of Light Foundation during his administration to promote volunteerism. Even now, he has joined with the other four living former presidents in the One America Appeal to raise funds for communities devastated by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

In 2013, President Barack Obama hosted Bush at the White House and praised his work with the Points of Light Foundation.

“We are surely a kinder and gentler nation because of you, and we can’t thank you enough,” Obama said.

One wonders what Trump’s successors will have to say about him.