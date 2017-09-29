After further review, Trump is an asshole

The NFL, in a brief statement, said “players are encouraged but not required to stand during the playing of the National Anthem,” and that former player Colin Kaepernick doesn’t face league sanctions.

When then-San Francisco quarterback Colin Kaepernick chose to kneel before a preseason game in September 2016, the National Football League stood still. Ultimately, it cost him his job, though it did not seem to impact his performance. He directed the San Francisco 49ers to two scoring drives in the first half of that game and an eventual 31-21 victory.

Kaepernick’s silent protests calling attention to police violence against people of color went on for awhile, and no NFL team has resigned him to a contract, but perhaps he’s made a difference. Last weekend, entire teams and coaches joined the protest.

Rednecks meanwhile gasped and spit beer. Donald Trump called the players “sons of bitches.”

“Fire every one of them,” the president said.

The furor caused by a four-stanza poem written on September 14, 1814 by 35-year-old lawyer and amateur poet Francis Scott Key has propelled the suddenly patriotic, recliner-bound, beer-swilling football fans of “Make Amerika Grate Again” into millions of rabid patriots — and quite possibly into violent maniacs.

Over the weekend, Psycho Don twitted almost 20 times about the NFL. About Puerto Rico, zero.

The damned-near unsingable song inspires millions of lips to move not one iota when ’tis played at every conceivable event, from mall openings to quilting bees and possibly even circumcisions.

We didn’t even have an anthem until March 3, 1931 (46 Statute 1508, codified at 36 U.S.C. § 301), which was signed by President Herbert Hoover. It’s just one more reason to forget him.

In March 2005, a government-sponsored program, the National Anthem Project, was launched after a Harris Interactive poll showed many adults knew neither the lyrics nor the history of the anthem. It is not noted whether any of them cared.

In case anyone really does care, here are some of the ditties that didn’t make the grade:

“Hail, Columbia” served this purpose at official functions for most of the 19th century.

“My Country, ‘Tis of Thee,” with a melody that is identical to “God Save the Queen,” the British national anthem, also served as a de facto anthem.

Following the War of 1812 and subsequent American wars, other songs emerged to compete for popularity at public events, among them, “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.”

For those wishing to see Psycho Don create another white supremacist bloodbath, it wouldn’t surprise me if his latest twittering doesn’t do it.

Millions of people in Europe already don’t like us, and they sure don’t like the current Oval Office occupant. Well, neither do we, as a whopping 60 percent see him as a lying piece of swill.