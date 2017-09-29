Crash landing for another vile Trumper!

Tom Price, Donald Trump’s choice to head the Department of Health and Human Services, RESIGNED on Friday over criticism that he wasted hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on charter and military flights. Huzzah!

So buckle your seat belt and make sure your seat back and tray table are in the upright position, Tommy, and if you’ll just plug in your headset, you’ll find that The Shinbone Star has dedicated a song to you!



Details of Price’s spectacular descent from 37,000 feet can be found HERE and HERE.