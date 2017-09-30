Donald J. Trump has GOT to go!

* Contains strong language, reader discretion is advised.

I’m not a big fan of Twitter. Yes, we here at The Shinbone Star have a Twitter account, and there’s no denying that it helps us get our material out to the masses. Still not a fan.

I guess I’m just an old-fashioned guy. There’s the side of me that thinks Twitter, with its trademark 140-character missives, helps to promote the world’s descent into rampant illiteracy. But there’s another, bigger reason why I dislike Twitter so much:

Donald Trump fucking loves it.

This smoking douchebag, this Orange O-Bomb-A-Nation loves it so much, in fact, that even Twitterphobes like me can’t avoid it sometimes, which explains how I still managed to see his latest filthy shitstain when it splatted onto the screen of my old-fashioned laptop:

I rather dislike the fact that with Twitter, I’m forced to read from the bottom up, but in the case of Donald J. Trump, it’s entirely appropriate since everything he writes seems to spew forth from the darkest depths of his satanic ass.

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, who was only trying to help her beleaguered people on an island left destroyed by Hurricane Maria, dared to criticize the federal response led by Trump, who was busy golfing and twittering about the NFL while her people suffered without food, water, electricity and other basic human needs.

Aside from just being mean, this part of the president’s tweet is blatantly racist, a hallmark of everything Trump:

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help.“

That is nothing less than a dog whistle to Trump’s white supremacist base, making the claim that brown people are lazy, shiftless and just sitting back waiting for government handouts. Maybe next The Donald will suggest that his fucking wall could be extended out through the Gulf of Mexico to partition off Puerto Rico, too!

Yes, assisting Puerto Rico — our protectorate — is a daunting challenge unlike what was faced recently in Houston or Florida. Yes, the infrastructure in Puerto Rico is not the same as what we enjoy in the mainland USA, but when people are dying and reeling from the loss of everything they own, that’s not the time to put the focus on the difficulties.

When you hear that somebody has lung cancer, what’s the first thing out of your mouth, “Are you a smoker?” When you learn that your co-worker’s kid got steamrolled by a Peterbilt, is your first response, “Well, you shouldn’t have let him play in the street!”

Of course not. Who does that? Your president, that’s who!

It’s embarrassing. It’s shameful. It’s WRONG!

This guy pisses me off so bigly. He’s got to go! He’s got to go!

America, it’s time to look yourself in the mirror, and especially you assholes who, with your vote, visited this plague upon us. Whatever it takes, he’s got to go! Take two fingers and pop this malignant, festering pustule of a president. DO IT NOW!