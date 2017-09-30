Nasty business

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, a woman named Carmen Yulin Cruz, pleaded on Friday for help for her hurricane-ravaged island somewhere in the middle of a big ocean.

“I will do what I never thought I was going to do. I am begging, begging anyone who can hear us to save us from dying. If anybody out there is listening to us, we are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency,” Carmen Yulin Cruz said. “If we don’t solve the logistics, we are going to see something close to a genocide.”

In response, our president, who is too busy playing golf to attend to the needs of some 3 million homeless and desperate United States citizens, sent out a tweet that called her “nasty.”

Now where have we heard him use that word before?

Oh, yes, during his presidential debate with Hillary Clinton, when he interrupted what she was saying to call her “such a nasty woman.”

Interesting word choice. The first definition of “nasty” in Webster’s New World Dictionary is “very dirty; filthy.” The second definition is “offensive to taste or smell; nauseating.”

In response to 45, Retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré pointed out that the mayor has been living on a cot in the Coliseum in San Juan along with 600 of her fellow citizens who’ve been rendered homeless. It is possible that Cruz isn’t able to keep up her hygiene as she normally would. But Trump has no way of knowing that from his lofty perch in Bedminster, New Jersey, and he has no plans of traveling to Puerto Rico until Tuesday.

No, this goes deeper. This goes to the heart of what Trump thinks of women.

During the campaign, he disparaged Carly Fiorina, the only woman seeking the Republican nomination, in an interview with Rolling Stone. “Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” he said in what was described as a tone of “disgust.”

It’s the flip side of the “grab them by the (genitalia)” remark. If Trump isn’t interested in a woman physically, or if she dares to challenge him, she’s automatically rendered disgusting, dirty, foul. I could not find any instances of his using the word to describe a man.

It is worth noting that Cruz did not sink to Trump’s level either before or after his series of tweets in which he also accused her of poor leadership. It’s also worth noting that she lived on the U.S. mainland for a decade, attending Boston University and Carnegie Mellon University before getting involved in politics in Puerto Rico. She was first elected mayor of San Juan in 2012, and has championed gender equality and LGBT rights. One wonders if Trump sees her as some kind of threat.

There’s something nasty and putrid here, and it’s not emanating from the floodwaters that have overwhelmed Puerto Rico.