The hate that would not die

So, Republicans are reeling and The Current President (TCP) is seething because his long sought coup de grace to the legacy of the nation’s first Black President just will not by-god come to fruition.

For how many years have those people talked about repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act? They spent years whipping their racist and fanciful reasons that the ACA needed to go, and they fed those reasons to their much-too-credulous base, which believed it would all be over as soon as the GOP won back the majority in Congress.

And when TCP moved into the White House? Fuhgeddabouddit! Done deal, they were certain.

Yet it didn’t happen, and of course it was the fault of the Democrats . . . except, it wasn’t!

The crazies are still out there demanding an end to what is known as Obamacare. But others — we’ll call them the “less-crazies” — at some point realized they already had affordable health care that they never had before, and that it could all go away without a legislative hearing, a CBO score, or a middle-of-the-night vote in Congress.

Of course all the Republicans really needed to do was strip the word “Obamacare” from the name and leave the law intact to keep delivering what it was delivering, but they just couldn’t do that. So now we have this.

But wait, don’t go away!

Senate Republicans are now discussing whether it might be possible to blend the repeal of Obamacare into their tax-reform plans. They could do it with just 50 votes, and they’d have a signature accomplishment at long last.

But of course they’d have to actually VOTE for the legislation, and they’d be doing so during the 2018 midterm election campaign. And that’s where the entire effort again comes apart, because there are House members whose districts were won by Hillary Clinton, and the surest way to being voted out of office would only require that they rip Obamacare coverage from their constituents right before those folks go to the polls. And of course they don’t want to go on the record in that fashion!

Republicans in Congress are now brainstorming other ways they might get to have their cake and eat it too.

But Americans are watching, and maybe this time voters will take a good look at what their representatives have been up to. Will voters trust that people who voted against their health care in the past won’t vote against their health care again in the future?

Hey, it could happen. Last November a lot of people voted against their own interests. They might do it again, but not all of them. Just trust that between now and the elections of 2018, voters will be reminded again and again about what hangs in the balance.