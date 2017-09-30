The time for mincing words is over

* This post contains colorful language. Reader discretion is advised.

Psycho Donald makes me want to puke.

The fact that he is healthy enough to play golf and still make some of the most reprehensible statements about the plight of millions of his citizens dying in Puerto Rico is beyond comprehension. Hell, it’s beyond sanity.

Puerto Rico is begging for help and he is fucking playing goddamned golf! By now he’s had his burned beef with catsup and two scoops of ice cream.

Meanwhile, people in Puerto Rico are drinking from cesspools and having nothing but pain, hunger, fear and likely feeling a bit less than charitable toward his ignorant ass.

For the sake of mankind, the big tub of guts and lard needs to stroke out. Hell, if he did peyote or mescaline or heroin, there might be some plausible explanation for his depravity, but as it is, he’s just a pitiful joke.

There is no talent he possesses that could ever aid or contribute to relieving the plight of mankind. He certainly didn’t draw up any part of the relief efforts from inside his own putrid personal shrines.

Just look at his litany of failure:

He can’t come up with an idea for improving, much less repealing his hated Obamacare.

His tax “plan” is more like doodles on a freaking table napkin.

He has no ideas for improving the Paris Climate Agreement, but hates it because Barack Obama did have good ideas.

Foreign leaders loathe him. Kim Jong-un toys with him.

Me, I fart in his general direction.

Even the Republican Congress has no respect for him, nor has it had one single good piece of legislation in eight years . . . except to enrich themselves.

Not even Trump’s own children can point to anything positive they have ever accomplished. Looking good isn’t an accomplishment, and big buildings suck.

To say that Donald Trump is worthless as a tits on a boar hog would be an understatement.

Obviously, as for his ability to hire competent, honest help, it stinks stronger than a shit-processing plant on a hot, humid day.

Donald Trump has taken his television role as ultimate talent judge to ludicrous extremes. Cabinet members are wealthy idiots, without a shred of common sense, decency or honor.

His media mouthpiece is a drawling, uninformed bumpkin. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is beyond comical.

His chief of staff, the once proud Marine general, now waves like a limp dick in the wind. He’s without honor or principles. Gen. John Kelly should pitch his “screw you” letter on Psycho’s desk and walk away.

The fact that Donald Trump pollutes my air with his presence just pisses me off.

Our nation doesn’t deserve this piece of dung, and neither does the world.

Other than that, I have no opinion.