Trump: A narcissist without a shred of empathy

“I am asking the president of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said at a news conference Friday. “I am done being polite, I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell. . . . We are dying here. If we don’t get the food and the water into the people’s hands, we are going to see something close to a genocide.”

The mayor of Puerto Rico’s largest city was rebuked by President Donald Trump today after pleading for more federal assistance in the wake of Hurricane Maria. “We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency and the bureaucracy,” San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz had said on Friday.

“This is what we got last night: four pallets of water, three pallets of meals and 12 pallets of infant food — which I gave them to the people of Comerio, where people are drinking off a creek,” she said. “So I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell.”

But our president, Psycho Don, was “Donny on the spot” with this retort:

“The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump.”

Hint: The island voted blue.

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort,” Trump added. “10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

This may have been one of his most despicable twits to date.

Before Maria hit on September 20, he seemed somewhat interested, making a few calls. Then, darkness. For four days, darkness while Puerto Rico drowned.

Trump, of course went golfing on Thursday. Some meetings were held Friday at his club, but not about Puerto Rico. Half a dozen Cabinet officials were present — including Homeland Security acting-Secretary Elaine Duke who oversees disaster response — but the gathering was to discuss Trump’s new travel ban, not the hurricane.

It took until Monday — five days after Maria made landfall — for the first senior administration officials from Washington to touch down to survey the damage. Duke actually visited the scene, later telling White House reporters, that Puerto Rico was a “good news story.”

Trump’s minions seem just as ditzy as The Donald!

Poor Psycho Don just can’t seem to find that elusive empathy gene, prevalent in most normal human beings. He’s not really worried about Puerto Rico, he’s playing golf at HIS resort in New Jersey so that HE can reap the profits.

Had Barack Obama done such a thing, the ConRight GOP would have crucified him.