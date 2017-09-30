VA transparency act bites veterans administration secretary on the ass

On July 7, 2017, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David J. Shulkin announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) had embarked on a new, unique step in government transparency. His impetus was the VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act signed by his boss, Mr. Trump, less than two weeks before. From then on anyone guilty of a transgression at the VA would be publically excoriated.

Mr. Trump assured his audience of hopeful veterans that the accountability act “will make sure that the scandal (veterans dying while waiting for care) we suffered so recently will never, ever happen again.”

“Accountability must be a two-way street” chortled VFW National Commander Brian Duffy after the White House signing ceremony. “Weeding out the non-performers and those whose personal conduct brings doubt and dishonor upon thousands of dedicated employees is essential to restoring the full faith of veterans in their VA.”

Shulkin is seen in a White House photograph smiling and applauding while Mr. Trump

triumphantly shows his signature on the blue-bound act sponsored by Sen. Marco “Little Marco” Rubio (R-Fla.) and VA Committee Chairmen Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.).

Four days later, Shulkin jetted off for a 10-day trip to Denmark and England on the taxpayer’s dime.

Last Friday, the accountability act bit him in the ass after his colleague and former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price irked Mr. Trump’s by causing big headlines after spending big bucks flying around the world for nine months, also on the taxpayer’s dime. Only Mr. Trump is allowed to do that.

According to the trip itinerary Shulkin just posted on the VA web site, the VA Secretary left for Demark with an entourage four days later. After an exhausting red-eye flight from JFK Airport in New York, he arrived in Copenhagen ready to get on with important business of government. Accompanied by his wife and three subordinates, he was there to see how the Danes take care of their wounded and sick veterans.

Denmark is ranked by Jane’s Fighting Forces as the 92nd largest military force in the world. It owns 57 tanks. For comparison, the Texas-based U.S. 1st Cavalry Division, which is nearly as large as the Danish Army, has that many tanks getting fixed on any given day.

The comparison is not intended to denigrate Denmark’s service in Afghanistan. The Danes have lost 43 service members from among its 9,500 military members fighting there. The U.S. has so far suffered at least 2,271 deaths among service members, as well as almost 1,200 civilian contractor fatalities. More than 20,000 American service members have been wounded during the 17-year war. More thousands have claimed damage from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Shulkin’s first day in Denmark doesn’t seem very useful. With his entourage, he watched the changing of the guard at Copenhagen’s Amalienborg Palace, followed by a “self-guided” tour of the stunning Christianborg Palace, and a hour-long jaunt around Rosenborg Castle. Closing out his first full day was a Copenhagen Canal Tour. No doubt hugely fascinating to the thousands of American veterans waiting months to see anyone at VA facilities who can actually help them.

Thursday, however, was all work before the Secretary knocked off for lunch. To help him digest what he learned, the group then set off for the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and another castle tour.

In all fairness to Secretary Shulkin, it was not all play. Not by a long shot. On Friday, he spent his morning meeting with officials from the Ministry of Health before an hour-long “roundtable lunch” with CEOs of Danish healthcare companies. Finally, he was off for an almost three-hour tour of a research and teaching hospital. The next morning his entourage jetted off to England for another round of knowledge building.

The hard-working group got to England on July 15, just in time to watch the Wimbledon Tennis Tournament with friends. The next day, Shulkin et al were squired around London visiting just about every famous tourist site in the stately city. Ditto on Monday, although Shulkin did manage four hours of “Executive/Work Time” in the afternoon, before dinner at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday were taken up by conferences, meetings and visits concerning treatment and outcomes for British and American military personnel affected by PTSD. The only time out from work was a visit to a poppy factory.

The “Poppy Factory” is Britain’s leading employment charity for veterans with health conditions or impairments. The U.S. has a different, much less vigorous program: We leave our damaged veterans lying in the street so they can become acclimated to hopeless poverty before they kill themselves.

* * *

SHULKIN’S ITINERARY

THE HONORABLE DAVID J. SHULKIN

U.S. SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

TRAVEL ITINERARY

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK & LONDON, UK

JULY 11-21, 2017

Tuesday, July 11, 2017

1400-1430

DEPART NEW YORK KENNEDY AIRPORT (JFK) FOR COPENHAGEN,

DENMARK

Wednesday, July 12, 2017

0700(CEST)

ARRIVE DENMARK

11:50-12:15

AMALIENBORG PALACE FOR CHANGING OF THE GUARD

13:30-14:30

CHRISTIANBORG PALACE SELF-GUIDED TOUR

14:40-15:40

ROSENBORG CASTLE

16:00-17:00

COPENHAGEN CANAL TOUR FROM NYHAVN

Thursday, July 13, 2017

09:00-09:05

MEETING & WELCOME W/DANISH MINISTER OF DEFENSE

By: Mr. Thomas Ahrenkiel, Permanent Secretary of State for Defense

09:05-09:25

BRIEFING ON DANISH VETERANS POLICY & HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

09:25-094:5

BRIEFING ON THE ROLE OF THE DANISH VETERANS CENTRE

10:45-11:15

VISIT VETERANS HOME COPENHAGEN

11:30-11:50

WREATH LAYING CEREMONY AT THE CITADEL

12:30-14:15

14:30-15:30

GUIDED VISIT TO LOUISIANA MUSEUM OF MODERN ART, HUMLEBÆK

16:00-17:15

FREDERIKSBORG CASTLE

Friday, July 14, 2017

09:00-11:30

MEETING W/MINISTRY OF HEALTH

11:45-13:30

ROUNDTABLE LUNCH W/CEO’s OF DANISH HEALTHCARE COMPANIES

13:45-16:30

TOUR OF RIGSHOSPITALET (Research/teaching hospital)

Saturday, July 15, 2017

07:20

DEPART COPENHAGEN TO LONDON/HEATHROW, ENGLAND (LHR)

AIRPORT

12:30-17:30

WIMBLEDON TENNIS TOURNAMENT WITH FRIENDS

Sunday, July 16, 2017

09:30-11:00

CHURCHILL WAR ROOM

11:20-11:35

BUCKINGHAM PALACE

13:15-14:45

KENSINGTON PALACE

14:45-15:30

WESTMINSTER ABBEY

16:00-17:00

THAMES RIVER CRUISE TO GREENWICH PIER / FOLLOWED BY

DINNER / EVENING IN PICCADILLY CIRCUS

Monday, July 17, 2017

08:30-09:30

ST. PAUL’S CATHEDRAL

09:45-11:30

TOWER OF LONDON

11:40-12:40

TOWER BRIDGE

13:35-14:35

SHAKESPEARE’S GLOBE

14:55-17:40

EXECUTIVE / WORK TIME

19:45-20:15

LONDON EYE

21:15-22:15

CEREMONY OF THE KEYS

Tuesday, July 18, 2017

09:30-11:30

WINDSOR CASTLE

13:40-17:40

EXECUTIVE / WORK TIME

1800-1930

EVENING RECEPTION FOR SUMMIT DELEGATES & GUESTS AT PRIME

MINSTER’S RESIDENCE

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 FIVE EYES MINISTERIAL SUMMIT

08:55-09:00

WELCOME & OPENING ADDRESS

By: Minister Ellwood (UK)

09:00-09:40

UK MENTAL HEALTH STRATEGY

09:40-10:40

VETERANS MENTAL HEALTH: FACTS, MYTHS & CHALLENGES

11:00-12:00

POST-TRAUMATIC STRESS DISORDER – VETERANS’ SUICIDE

20 min Presentation

40 min Discussion

Dr. David Shulkin, US Secretary of Veterans Affairs

12:00-13:00

BARRIERS TO EFFECTIVE MENTAL HEALTH TREATMENT IN THE

VETERAN POPULATION

14:00-15:00

ALTERNATIVE THERAPIES (Cannabis, Service Dogs and Equine Therapy)

15:00-16:00

VETERAN – CENTRIC REHABILITATION

1600-1730

MENTAL HEALTH CARE: THE UK APPROACH

Thursday, July 20, 2017

08:30-09:30

STOLL/POPPY FACTORY SERVICES SITE TOUR

10:00-11:00

BRIEFING & PRESENTATION ON CONTEMPORARY VETERANS ISSUES

11:00-12:00

CONTINUUM OF SUPPORT FOR TRANSITION FROM MILITARY SERVICE

13:00-14:00

TOUR OF ROYAL HOSPITAL CHELSEA BY THE GOVERNOR

14:00-15:00

REHABILITATION INITIATIVES & PROACTIVE INTERVENIONS

15:00-16:00

ACCESS TO CARE FOR VETERANS

16:20-16:55

THE IMPORTANCE OF THE THIRD SECTOR

16:55-17:30

UK ARMED FORCES COVENANT

17:30-18:00

CONFERENCE CLOSING REMARKS & NEXT STEPS

Friday, July 21, 2017

15:40(BST)

18:35(EDT)

ARRIVE AT BWI AIRPORT