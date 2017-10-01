Written by Fred Bunch

One small Puerto Rican woman is more than a match for Psycho Don

While President Donald Trump derides her leadership qualities and calls her a “nasty woman,” San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz wades through floodwaters to help restore resources to her people.

A failed, flailing Psycho Donald Trump is said to be going to Puerto Rico on Tuesday. Why?

Hell, Donald, just lead, follow or get the hell out of the way! It’s obvious that you are more of a divisive, bitter egomaniac than a leader. Your own damned party is unwilling to follow you.

The island has a much more powerful spokesperson and leader, the 5-foot-tall, 120-pound mayor of the City of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz. She has more leadership ability in one tiny toe than you will ever possess, Donny.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan,” he wrote about her yesterday. “Democrats must have told her to say nasty things about me,” he whined.

This woman is one hundred times your equal, Donny.

Her credentials leave yours cringing. Class president in eighth grade; student council president in high school; bachelor’s in political science at Boston University; and a master’s in public management and policy at Carnegie Mellon.

Psycho, you are out of your league. Street money says she’ll hand you your nuts in a bag and send you home before getting back to work helping her people.

They speak Spanish in Puerto Rico, Psycho, and they don’t need no f’n wall, you Yankee Cracker!

Stay on your golf course, send help. Stay far, far away, and shut the hell up!

