Trump declares war on Puerto Rico

Donald Trump, from the alternative reality of his New Jersey golf course, has declared war on Puerto Rico:

“We have done a great job with the almost impossible situation in Puerto Rico. Outside of the Fake News or politically motivated ingrates, … people are now starting to recognize the amazing work that has been done by FEMA and our great Military.”

Contrast that with what Americans see on the news every day: The San Juan mayor begging for help to keep people from dying, impassable roads, bridges wiped out, mud and debris filling the streets, houses with maybe a single wall standing. Communications are out, medical care desperately needed.

David Brauder of the Associated Press reports a nightmarish, Katrina-like scene and residents frustrated with the pace of relief efforts. Travel enthusiast David Weir of CNN says, “This is a humanitarian crisis the likes of which we have not seen for a long time. With each day, reporters are questioning the effectiveness of relief efforts that U.S. officials say are going well.”

David Begnaud of CBS, who has been in Puerto Rico since before Maria hit on Sept. 20, was to the point. “I’m tired of going to press conferences where officials give credit to other officials for being involved.”

It’s reminiscent of the Nixon Administration insisting the “conflict” in Vietnam was going well or the Bush (43) Administration’s insistence that Iraq had built “weapons of mass destruction.” Frankly, they lied.

Trump sent out his now-famous tweet this weekend saying Puerto Ricans “wanted everything done for them.” Indeed, some residents said they would not object to military law on the island — it’s that bad.

As Bush 44 squandered the relief effort after Katrina, Maria is destined to be Trump’s greatest failure — to date. Again, FEMA was unprepared for the scope of the devastation. People are dying of preventable diseases, charged San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz. Residents are helping each other as best they can. Media sources have reported that people are taking in strangers because they are homeless. Adults go without food and water to help save their children, and Puerto Rican residents of the United States are sending donations.

FEMA, the federal relief agency, would have been hard-pressed to respond to the Puerto Rico disaster in the best of times, but is much less prepared after handling the back-to-back disasters of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Trump supporters in Deep South states are experienced in hurricanes and how to recover from them, and they should question Trump on the truthfulness of his statements. Long after Hurricane Camille in 1969, a giant freighter was nearly entombed in the sands of the Mississippi River delta in a place where freighters were never meant to be. Hurricanes Betsy, Floyd, Audrey, Hugo and Andrew required years of recovery and rebuilding efforts.

Unfortunately for Puerto Rico, Trump supporters have been conditioned not to believe their eyes when they see media footage of the Maria disaster. It’s “fake news.” And since Puerto Rico tends to vote for Democrats and is not convenient to reach, most people aren’t likely to see the damage for themselves.

Trump is counting on the island being out in the middle of the Atlantic. Don’t believe it. Puerto Rico is only 1,000 miles from Miami. By contrast, it’s 1,400 miles from Washington D.C. to another flooded city with much higher visibility: Houston.