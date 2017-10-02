Silencing guns to protect the shooter is imbecilic

Our nation’s guardians are once again on the verge of protecting our precious health in a big bi-partisan way.

Most people are familiar with those pesky sonic booms that announce somebody shooting. If a so-called silencer bill currently waiting passage in the House manages to prevail, shooting enthusiasts will be able to rack off hundreds of rounds without endangering their precious hearing.

Last night in Las Vegas thousands of innocent people were terrified by the whole gamut of booms and snaps and zings announcing some crazy bastard was spraying 30-round bursts of high-powered lead from a high-rise building overlooking their playground. Just imagine the terror and pandemonium if they hadn’t heard a sound.

The silencer law is not actually a law, it is a provision trumpeted as the Hearing Protection Act that is melded into the proposed bi-partisan Sportsmen Heritage and Recreational Enhancement bill.

For the first time since 1934, shooters would be able to legally share their lead in silence. The only noise in a massacre besides screams of terror will be clicks, the slap of wet meat, perhaps a sharp intake of breath, a hideous gurgle, and a body ominously thudding to the ground. With all the other problems plaguing the country, who needs noisy gunshots disturbing the neighborhood during a massacre? Congress definitely has our backs with this dandy.

Somewhere in the ether agitated ether was a story suggesting that the timing for the legislation might be poor. Captain Obvious was everywhere this morning — it’s hard to imagine a really receptive audience while they’re still picking up bodies.

Unfortunately for silencer advocates, the bill’s supporters will now need a few weeks of space before they once again trumpet the promises of the radical new hearing-care program. Figuring a pair of decent hearing aids cost at least $5,000, the act represents a real, material savings for folks who can’t afford hearing care. They need to hear that message.

If the bill passes — unlikely in face of the events still shaking the country — it will eliminate all restrictions on silencers by classifying them as ordinary firearms. The gangster-minded pols of the murderous ’30s passed the National Firearms Act of 1934, prohibiting ordinary shooters from owning “destructive devices” such as sawed-off shotguns and machine guns, hand grenades, etc. Too many mobsters were winding up looking like head cheese.

There was, of course, a dodge. Law-abiding citizens of acceptable repute could apply for federal permits that came with a $200 tax stamp. They also had to acquiesce to Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents who wanted to look at their arms caches without a warrant. Even that largesse would disappear if the current legislation passes.

That isn’t the only drawback for people who wrote such a moronic law that protects every gun owner who can suck wind. Some folks are going to take real exception to assholes who shoot a policeman in the back, not to mention snipers up on the 32nd floor wiping out revelers at a country music concert. And it doesn’t seem sporting to blow away some animal that doesn’t have a chance.

Cynics will say that everyone should support the legislation so that when official America comes under fire from invisible assailants, Congress will finally examine what we have done to ourselves, arming up like tin-pot regimes.

Just maybe the nifty hearing saver is already jinxed. The proposed law was originally set to be heard June 14, except a nutbag from Belleville, Ill. shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise on that hallowed day. That certainly threw up a temporary roadblock. The popular proposal was quickly moved to the early September calendar after passing out of a committee with substantial Republican support. Then came the Vegas massacre.

Perhaps, in all the sadness and misery today’s massacre caused, something positive will arise. For once, lunacy may be taking a hit. It is still possible that sanity will prevail and push back on arming America until it murders itself into quiet extinction.