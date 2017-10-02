Trumplandia: Sept. 25 — Oct. 2, 2017

Civil Liberty takes a knee edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 37% — down from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 45% — up from 43% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about, but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with little Tweet like this:

A knee-jerk reaction

President Trump’s all-out-blitz on the National Football League and its players continued last week with more Twitter abuse and misdirection on the topic of the growing kneel-down protest during the opening of games and singing of the National Anthem.

Proving he is racist jerk for all seasons, the Leader of the Free World added to last week’s “Criticize an Athlete” theme by calling all of those who participated in a protests against police brutality in the NFL: ”S.O.B.s who should be fired.” He also called for his supporters to protest the games.

Trump’s comments about the mostly African-American protestors were first made during a campaign rally for failed Senate candidate Luther Strange in Alabama.

His insult of the players and their mothers turned a small protest lodged by a handful of players supporting former star quarterback Colin Kaepernick into a large contingent of players across the league who kneeled, stood with linked arms, or remained in the locker room during the playing of the National Anthem.

The players’ reaction, which was largely an act of defiance against Trump’s name-calling, divided fans along racial lines and caused Trump to double-down on his disrespectful comments.

Interestingly, where a simple apology would have defused the entire situation, the ever divisive Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric and hijacked the simple, peaceful, protest by Kaepernick, which is ostensibly about police brutality against people of color. Trump instead perverted the focus of the protest and told his faithful followers that the players’ demonstration was somehow a rebellion against America.

His rabid base willingly took the bait, and a peaceful protest against his foul-mouthed comments in Alabama created a counter-protest against the players and the NFL, which is now portrayed by “Trumpers” as un-American.

This week the president not only targeted players, but also team owners and the league itself, which would not outwardly support his order for the players to cease kneeling during the anthem. Trump expanded his rebuke by stating that the players’ failure to comply with his order should be perceived as an act of defiance that disrespects the flag, the country and its soldiers.

On Sept. 25, Trump re-tweeted an item from a supporter who used the image of former NFL player and fallen combat veteran Pat Tillman, calling for all to stand for the anthem. Tillman died while fighting in 2004, Trump sent the image out under #StandForOurAnthem.

A day after the mass players’ protest on Sunday, Trump praised the faux demonstration held during a football game played between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys in which the former stood and linked arms during the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the latter knelt with owner Jerry Jones before the game.

The “moment of unity” was held before the game, but the Cowboys stood during the performance of the anthem by Jordin Sparks.

Earlier that day, Trump called for NFL to invoke rules to rid the league of the protests, likening them to excessive end zone demonstrations.

Before Trump’s slurs, Cowboys owner Jones said he was disappointed by players who had knelt during in protest and praised his players for not participating. His reaction changed, however, after Trump called the protestors “sons of bitches.”

On Sept . 26 the president upped the ante further, calling for a ban on kneeling in protest at games when the National Anthem is played.

That same day Tillman’s widow, Marie, released a statement to CNN calling for Trump to cease and desist using the image of her husband, who was killed by friendly fire:

“As a football player and soldier, Pat inspired countless Americans to unify. It is my hope that his memory should always remind people that we must come together. Pat’s service, along with that of every man and woman’s service, should never be polticized in a way that divides us. We are too great of a country for that.”

By Thursday, the president was still focused on Sunday’s warriors and the owners of NFL teams.

During a Fox News interview on Sept. 28, he portrayed his fellow multimillionaires as being “in a box and afraid of their players.”

Trump, who said he has many friends who are owners of NFL teams, again questioned why the league, which in the past has been casually described as the “No Fun League,” could not simply add a rule to prohibit kneeling during the National Anthem, a request he made earlier in the week.

Later that day, New York Giants owner John Mara met with members of his team and outright requested that players not kneel during their game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Mara also stated that he would support any player who decided to not honor his request.

Oh, the humanity!

While taunting 300-lb athletes last week, Trump, a former team owner in the defunct United States Football League, seemed to forget that Hurricane Maria was swirling and continuing to set its sights on U.S. territories in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

As the storm raged and all but wiped Puerto Rico off the map, Hurricane Donald turned his ire away from the 70 percent African-American NFL and toward the almost 100 percent Latino Puerto Rico, which has been begging for help after being hammered into oblivion.

Puerto Rico took a direct hit from the Category 4 hurricane on Sept 20, devastating the entire island nation with 200-mph winds and flooding. The powerful storm lingered for days over Puerto Rico and killed at least 16 people. However, the Center for Investigative Journalism (or CPI for its initials in Spanish) expect that number could rise into the hundreds before all is said and done.

Eyewitness reports say the lack of medicine and electricity has taken a toll on the island population of 5 million. Residents have had to deal with heat exposure from lack of shelter, dehydration from a lack of potable water, starvation from a lack of food, and disease from the thousands of rotten carcasses left from livestock killed by the storm.

Some Puerto Rican officials have said Washington’s response has been too slow, and highlighted a belief that the mostly minority population is seen as second-class citizens.

It took the White House five days to send the first senior administration officials to the island to survey the extensive damage.

President Trump said he would get around to visiting the island with Lady Melania. After all, he had a golfing date in Bedminster, N.J., over the weekend, and before that he simply failed to find the time because he had to help his chosen candidate lose a Senate race in Alabama. The failed repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), along with his restructuring of the U.S. Tax Code to benefit himself also contributed to his lack of attention for those annoying Puerto Ricans.

After an initial tweet of support when the storm hit, Trump’s thumbs did not again dance to a Puerto Rican beat until the the evening of Sept. 25 when he praised rebuilding and recovery efforts in Florida and Texas, but criticized the devastated colony as being in “deep trouble “ of its own making.

By that time, Gov. Ricardo Rossello said the island was facing a humanitarian crisis and looked for Washington create a bill to fund the epic rebuilding effort that lay ahead.

Video of stranded airline customers, homeless residents waiting for water, food and gasoline became commonplace. In fact, by Sept. 25, roughly 96 percent of the island was still without power, telephone service and passable roads.

White House spokesperson Sarah Huckabee Sanders praised the response and said 4,000 U.S. Army Reserves and 1,600 National Guard troops had already responded to Puerto Rico by Sept. 25. Trump said the problem was as big as the Atlantic Ocean and like nothing they had ever seen before.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton joked while interviewed on a SiriusXM Radio talk show that she doubted Trump even knew Puerto Rico was a United States territory, despite having previously sited a golf course on the island.

On Sept. 24, when The Donald was preoccupied with kneeling football players, the former FLOTUS tweeted to the attention of: Trump, Secretary of Defense Mattis and the DOD that the Navy should send the USNS Comfort, a medical ship to Puerto Rico right away.

By Wednesday, Sept. 27 aid had reached the island, but thousands of shipping containers with food and supplies were stuck in port awaiting distribution. Some were critical of Trump for not naming a point person like had been appointed in Louisiana during the response to deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Shipping restrictions to the area via the Jones Act were finally waived on Sept. 28, and the administration dispatched the USNS Comfort on Sept. 29.

Later that day, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke said the lackluster federal response was a “good story.” Duke’s remarks were immediately rebuffed by fiery San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who claimed that the response was anything but adequate.

“Damn it, this is not a good news story,” Yulin Cruz said. “This is a people-are-dying-story.”

The Boston University and Carnegie Mellon University educated Yulin Cruz became the face of the recovery effort. Her repeated calls for help highlighted almost every news report and irked the narcissistic U.S. President, who heaped praise on the island’s governor and legislative officials, who praised the federal response.

Things came to a boil on Sept. 30 when Trump went on a Twitter rampage, blaming the “fake news media” and most specifically Mayor Yulin Cruz, who officially became a “nasty” woman like all other females who challenge him.

Trump pointed to Yulin Cruz as an example of the poor leadership that was unable to mobilize troops despite being without water, shelter and fuel since Sept. 20. Conversely, the president heaped praise on FEMA, first responders and the 10,000 federal workers already on the ground in Puerto Rico.

As early as Sept. 25, celebrities like Cuban born rapper Pitbull used his private plane to transport cancer patients from crippled island hospitals to mainland facilities to administer chemotherapy.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined with point guard J.J. Barea, a native of Puerto Rico, to transport supplies to the island. With the help of the team plane, the controversial owner transported many people to the mainland, focusing mostly on women and children.

Jennifer Lopez also led relief efforts with Lopez herself donating $1 million toward recovery in her native Puerto Rico. She joined with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to announce hurricane-relief efforts.

Lopez, whose family hails from the island, also joined with New York Mets pitcher Seth Lugo and Puerto Rico-born actress Rosie Perez to launch a statewide collection for the U.S. territory. Perez, Lopez, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and performer Mark Anthony, spearheaded relief effort for UnitedForPuertoRico.com.

Many residents and celebrities were infuriated by Trump’s cavalier response to the catastrophe and his attacks on Yulin Cruz.

Ironically, none were angrier than Lin-Manuel Miranda, the award winning playwright who created the smash hit “Hamilton.” The actor/singer/writer tweeted to the president about his attacks on Yulin Cruz and his response to his family’s homeland.

At press time, Yulin Cruz was still sleeping on a cot set up in the Coliseum in San Juan, along with 600 of her constituents who lost their homes. Also at press time, the mayor has been stranded at the shelter since the storm first hit almost two week ago.

Strike three!!!

Almost lost among all the racist rantings and decrees against free speech was the vaunted third strike in the ongoing Republican obsession for repeal and replacement of Obamacare or the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

On Sept. 26, Senate Republicans called off their latest attempt to repeal and replace the ACA, just days before an end-of-the-week deadline where a vote would have to be taken. The failure was the third time since January that Republicans have attempted to strip millions of their healthcare. This time, the vaunted Graham-Cassidy bill bit the dust after it became apparent it didn’t have enough support to pass.

Republican vowed that despite the setback, they would return to the issue in the future.

President Trump attempted to embarrass Republicans for their failure. He publicly taunted Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Rand Paul (R-Ky), and Lisa Ann Murkowski (R-AK), who refused to vote for the measure.

Trump had charged Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price with getting enough votes to kill Obamacare back during the GOP’s second attempt in July 2017. Agent Orange joked at a Boy Scout Jamboree that if Price didn’t get the votes, he’d be fired.

That repeal failed, but Price was kept on until this week. Which brings us to . . .

Don’t let the doorknob hit ya

Call it: “Firing Friday” or as the old Mickey Mouse Club used to call it, “Talent Round-up Day,” but Friday’s have been pretty special for the Trump administration ever since The Donald placed his tiny hand on the good book on Jan. 20, 2017.

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 would mark another chance for another goodbye and another Cabinet level replacement for Trump, who unsurprisingly “accepted the resignation” of Price.

Price, in trademark Trump fashion, either resigned or was asked to resign, following multiple investigations into his use of private charter and military jets for business.

The former congressman racked up flights over the last nine months that totaled a reported $1 million, and were the source of multiple investigations by both the HHS and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

In his resignation letter, Price said, “I regret that the recent events have created a distraction” from his work at HHS.

The Price scandal has been one of the many items flying over Trump, who earlier in the week told reporters he did not like what he was hearing about his HHS Secretary.

When asked on Sept. 28, whether he planned to fire Price, Trump gave his lethal “we’ll see” response, which signaled the end for longtime consultant Stephen Bannon just a month ago.

Price, on the same day, ended a four-day tour of news programs, filling the airwaves with mea culpas and promises of restitution. He is expected to be temporarily replaced by Don Wright, who is currently deputy assistant director for health and director of the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Price’s travel scandal is just one of many brewing in the Trump White House.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt, and U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin have all been scrutinized for their travel habits and expenses.

On Sept. 26, Acting Drug Enforcement Agency Chief Chuck Rosenberg resigned after making stinging remarks about Trump back in July 2017. Rosenberg, who said last summer that Trump “condoned police misconduct,” surreptitiously resigned by e-mail, giving no reason for his exit.

Reports state that Rosenberg’s job initially was placed in jeopardy after Trump fired his close friend James Comey, who earlier this year headed the FBI. Rosenberg later condemned Trump’s public comments that urged police to “don’t be too nice” to defendants during his July 28 address law enforcement officers .

Rosenberg circulated a memo condemning Trump’s “joke.”

A New York Times article at the time quoted a law enforcement official as saying that Rosenberg had become convinced the president “had little respect for the law.”

Lesson for the week