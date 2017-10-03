And speaking of maniacs with dangerous weapons . . .

On Sunday, saying via Twitter that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was “wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Psycho Don reassured him and the world by saying, “We’ll do what has to be done.”

What the hell does that mean?

The Don later twitted, “Being nice to Rocket Man hasn’t worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won’t fail.”

While current events shifted the focus from Pyongyang to Las Vegas, we’d do well to remember that Stephen Paddock isn’t the only maniac capable of putting his finger on a trigger.

Stunned comments about Trump’s undercutting of his secretary of state continued to arrive.

“Trump spectacularly shot down SecState Tillerson after important Beijing talks. How long can this last?” asked Carl Bildt, former conservative prime minister of Sweden and current co-chair of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“Humiliating for Tillerson, but worse, renders him useless. He’ll resign, today or after a brief face-saving interval,” predicted former Obama administration ambassador and National Security Council official Dan Shapiro, one of many foreign policy experts who tweeted about Trump’s unprecedented interference.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, warned Sunday that “if we don’t ramp up the diplomatic side . . . it’s possible that we end up cornered.” “I think Tillerson understands that every intelligence agency we have says there’s no amount of economic pressure you can put on North Korea to get them to stop this program because they view this as their survival. . . . We’re moving to a place where we’re going to end up with a binary choice soon,” Corker added.

The department is already in a sad shape. Insiders say morale is low, Tillerson is not known for warmth and staff communication.

This isn’t the first time The Donald has publicly undercut Tillerson and won’t be the last.

Until he gets the message, quits, and goes back to making deals for the oil patch and not Psycho, nothing will change.

As Rex has said, “The president speaks for himself.”