Locked and loaded: Gun stocks rally after Las Vegas massacre

Is this good news? Gun stocks rallied Monday in the wake of the deadliest shooting on American soil.

Read that again if you need to. Our friends in MarketWatch report shares of American Outdoors Brand Corp., parent company of Smith & Wesson, were up 3 percent in afternoon trading. Sturm, Ruger & Co., which produces Ruger-brand firearms, rose 2.7 percent. Vista Outdoor Inc., owner of Bushnell spotting scopes and laser rangefinders, rose 1.8 percent to a six-week high.

Wedbush Securities, a financial investment company, said gun stock sales demand is strong, but “buyers just lacked a sense of urgency.”

The “urgency” has to do with whether the Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 at last count and injured hundreds of others will spark discussion in Congress about sensible automatic weapon regulation. Even the National Rifle Associated today pulled pro-gun advertising in the current gubernatorial race in Virginia, ostensibly because their marketing agency tipped them off it was in bad taste to advertise unlimited gun use.

Donald Trump may have called the shooting “an act of pure evil,” but it’s debatable whether Big Orange was the devil himself when he signed a law in February making it easier for persons with a record of mental illness to buy firearms. Persons like Adam Lanza, who shot down 26 young school children at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

Wonder how Scalise will vote

The House could vote on a bill this week that would roll back restrictions on gun silencers. That measure was delayed in June following the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana that almost took his life. Also up for a vote under the disingenuous name of the “Hearing Protection Act” is a bill that would allow persons with a concealed-carry permit in one state to do the same in another state, even if it doesn’t allow concealed carry.

Yet White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday this is not the time to discuss gun regulation. Giving the appearance of someone choking back tears, Sanders said, “I think that there will be certainly time for that policy discussion to take place, but that’s not the place we’re in at this moment.”

Members of Congress who have called for responsible gun ownership for years said they are tired of gun massacres, and there’s no time like the present to talk about it. “It’s time for Congress to get off its ass and do something,” said Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

And as the litany of cities that experience mass shootings grows — Orlando, Newtown, Plano, San Bernadino, Charleston — it’s important to remember about 30 people are killed with firearms every day in separate incidents, according to gun-control advocates.

Sanders made it clear on Monday that Trump “is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment,” code for the White House has no intention of introducing a package that would lessen the chance of a Las Vegas happening again. That amendment actually includes language on the “right to bear arms” in defense of the nation, not the frivolous and unhindered abuse of automatic firearms.

Trump, who benefited from $6 million in NRA-sponsored television ads in 2016 and millions more to his presidential campaign, may not have read the Bill of Rights, but he knows how to count money. Not going to happen during his watch.